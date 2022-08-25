‘He destroyed my life’: Raped and tortured after being sold by family, teen ‘bride’ recalls ordeal | News24

A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to life in jail for repeatedly raping and torturing a KwaZulu-Natal teenager.

The man raised the defence of the normal observe of “ukuthwala”.

But a Zulu cultural professional mentioned what the person did was “abduction, not ukuthwala”.

“He deserves to rot in jail.”

These had been the phrases of cultural professional and tutorial Dr Gugulethu Mazibuko after a 60-year-old man was jailed for all times after he repeatedly tortured and raped a KwaZulu-Natal teenager who was pressured to marry him.

The man had raised the defence of the normal observe of ukuthwala, however the court docket rejected the argument and convicted him.

The justice division defines ukuthwala as a type of abduction involving a person and his associates or friends kidnapping a lady or younger girl to compel her household to endorse marriage negotiations.

However, Mazibuko advised News24 that ukuthwala was not abduction.

“Ukuthwala is when two people who are in love feel they are ready to get married and agree that on a specific date… the boy’s family pays lobola. Ukuthwala has nothing to do with forcing someone.”

She mentioned the person’s actions had been prison and had nothing to do with ukuthwala. She added that he deserved to be punished.

“It is not acceptable. Whoever is involved in that must rot in jail. That is brutality. That man killed everything in that young girl.

“The man ought to disassociate ukuthwala with [his] prison actions,” she said, adding that the practice was rare.

“I have never heard about it for fairly some time however when individuals wish to do egocentric issues, they are saying it’s ukuthwala.”

The Conversation beforehand reported that the Western Cape High Court, in a 2015 ruling, “decided options of conventional ukuthwala below customary regulation” to include consent of both parties to the marriage, the enactment of a “faux” kidnapping of the bride, and “strict prohibition of intercourse” during the abduction.

The Greytown Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal convicted and sentenced the man to life imprisonment for rape, sexual assault and kidnapping on Monday after it heard the ordeal the teenager endured between February and July 2019.

The victim, who was 17 years old at the time, was living with her aunt when she was forced to marry the man, who was a member of the church she attended.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the court heard how the teenager was rescued after her harrowing ordeal.

Regional Court prosecutor Premier Naidoo led the evidence of the victim and a friend who had been in her company at the time of the kidnapping, as well as the social worker and police officer who had rescued her.

A medical doctor testified that the victim sustained extensive injuries due to the trauma of the rape over the 10 days she was held captive.

‘He has destroyed my life’

In a victim impact statement, the girl said she had isolated herself since the incident “as a result of I’m harm a lot emotionally”.

She said in the statement:

He has destroyed my life and my future. I have tried suicide a few times but was saved. I just wish the court could do justice for me as I became a laughing stock after being kidnapped and raped.

According to police, the girl’s aunt and church elders had agreed to the so-called marriage, with the aunt accepting payment for the arrangement.

“She would enable the person to come back to her home and have his manner with the lady, and when the lady complained, she was reminded that historically she belonged to the person,” police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said.

After her concerns fell on deaf ears, she attempted to kill herself twice.

Realising she could not flee, the teenager, whose parents had long died, decided to run away from her aunt’s house.

The man, however, hired two men to track down his victim.

“She was caught and brought to the accused’s home in Greytown, the place she was anticipated to proceed together with her marital duties.

“He attempted to rape her, and she fought back. When he realised that it was not going to be easy to overpower her, she was taken to Matimatolo (in KwaZulu-Natal), where she was handcuffed and raped repeatedly,” mentioned Ngcobo.

The teenager was saved in a room for months.

Suspicious

The local people turned suspicious once they heard her crying every time the person was at residence.

Police had been alerted and responded swiftly, Ngcobo mentioned.

Meanwhile, Javu Baloyi, spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality, welcomed the sentence.

“We have been calling for the judicial system to self-correct in that leniency was sending a wrong message out there because people would be arrested today and tomorrow, they are out on parole, and cases disappear,” Baloyi added.

Baloyi mentioned pressured marriages had been nonetheless rife in a number of provinces.

“The sentence will serve as a message to those who force teenagers, young girls to marry them against their will, let alone raping them.”

Jason Behrens, the founding father of NPO Jason’s Angels, which focuses on serving to survivors of gender-based violence, described the incident for instance of a “very big challenge we face in South Africa in the fight against gender-based violence”.

“South Africa has a diverse population consisting of various races, religions and cultures.”

Behrens continued:

What perpetrators want to grasp is that the South African regulation supersedes any cultural or spiritual perception. We welcome the sanctions imposed as this is a sign that the courts are beginning to take GBV extra severely, and particularly rape.

Bronwyn Litkie, the founding father of SA Women Fight Back, mentioned she was “utterly flabbergasted”.

“I wonder how much money the aunt was paid for her niece to marry this man,” she mentioned.

“This should be considered human trafficking, and, in my opinion, the aunt should be on trial too. When traditional practices come into play, some men seem to think that tradition means stripping a woman of all human rights, dignity and choice.

“It is our human proper to decide on who we’re with and who we give sexual consent to. Ukuthwala is an historical custom that has no place in a rustic riddled with GBV.”