He dropped out of school to learn robotics. Now he’s teaching STEM across Ghana

His firm, InovTech STEM Center, travels to varsities throughout Ghana to show college students and lecturers the ins and outs of STEM by means of robotics training.

“Computing [and coding] should be like a basic language — every child should learn,” Sowah, 23, says.

InovTech STEM Center provides classes in net design, app improvement and 3D modeling and printing, amongst different expertise. Workshops empower college students to flex their inventive muscle tissue and discover methods to use the teachings they study within the classroom to the tech discipline.

“Now they know the relevance of what they’re learning in class. They know that if I’m able to learn geometry, this is what I can do with a robot,” he says.

Digital expertise are important to study as there’s a rising demand for tech jobs all through sub-Saharan Africa. A 2019 research by the International Finance Corporation estimated about 230 million jobs throughout the area would require digital expertise by 2030 — and greater than 9 million of these jobs might be in Ghana.

A defining second

Like many entrepreneurs, Sowah’s path to success was a bit unconventional. The Ghanaian was born and raised within the coastal township of Teshie, near the capital Accra, the place he spent most days working at his grandmother’s provisions retailer.

He says he was fascinated with data expertise (IT) from a younger age, however he grew annoyed with the way it was being taught in class. So, at 13 years outdated, Sowah determined to drop out and get a job at an area web café.

“I knew I could do so much better, and I was so restricted,” he recollects.

Once he had free entry to the web, he says he spent his spare time browsing the online to look at robotics tutorials, including “I was always researching, I was learning new things.”

The self-taught pc scientist ultimately went again to highschool and enrolled in Labone Senior High School with desires of turning into a neurosurgeon. But as soon as once more, Sowah says he was disillusioned with an absence of emphasis on IT. This time, he took it upon himself to start out a inventive expertise membership referred to as CREATECH.

“We started learning. We started teaching ourselves as well. And then we started going for robotics competitions,” Sowah says.

He credit his geography trainer for pushing him to show CREATECH into the InovTech STEM Center. Today, the corporate is reaching college students and lecturers all through the nation. It works carefully with the Ghana Educational Service to purchase robotics kits and work with colleges. But Sowah tells CNN many rural areas nonetheless face important challenges to training.

“You go to these places, and they don’t have computers,” he says. “It’s up to us to learn it as the privileged ones and then go and teach the underprivileged ones.”

A “learning nation”

In latest years, Ghana’s Ministry of Education started implementing new insurance policies to rework the nation right into a “learning nation,” together with an Education Strategic Plan that outlines methods to enhance the standard of instructing STEM throughout all academic ranges by 2030. The ministry says it needs to attain an enrollment ratio of 60:40 in favor of STEM topics over humanities.

In January, it additionally announced plans to construct 20 STEM facilities and 10 STEM senior excessive colleges throughout the nation. It says the initiatives are in numerous phases of completion and a few are anticipated to be operational this yr.

In addition to bettering entry to sources, Sowah is set to assist shut the gender hole in STEM.

According to UNICEF, girls are consistently underrepresented amongst high performers in STEM topics and lack digital expertise in comparison with their male friends. It discovered solely 7% of ladies in Ghana have digital expertise in comparison with 16% of boys.

InovTech STEM Center empowers younger girls by means of its “STEM for Her” outreach program and likewise launched a “Girl Power Workshop” final yr.

“We wanted to introduce girls to the exciting part of robotics, for them to meet those people that are already in the industry doing robotic or tech-related careers, and then mentor them, teach them and then guide them,” Sowah says, including he believes the federal government can do extra to help the development of STEM.

Sowah asks the federal government and different worldwide organizations to spend money on STEM throughout Africa, notably in Ghana, “because what we are doing, we are doing for our country.”

“My dream for Ghana is a Ghana [where] every student [has] access to education … no matter where they are,” he provides. “A Ghana [where] every teacher is skilled … [and] has the right to resources to train the students, to inspire them and empower them.”