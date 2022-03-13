‘He gave his heart and soul as captain’ – Mike Hesson reveals reason behind Virat Kohli’s exit as RCB skipper

Faf du Plessis has been named the brand new captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore simply two weeks forward of the IPL 2022 that will get underway on March 26. He shall be succeeding Virat Kohli who had led the franchise for 9 seasons from 2013 to 2021.

Meanwhile, RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson has come ahead and lauded Kohli’s contributions to the franchise as a pacesetter. At the identical time, Hesson additionally made it clear that each Virat and the crew’s former batting nice AB de Villiers has advisable Faf du Plessis’ title as the following captain.

Virat has given completely all the pieces to this franchise as a captain: Mike Hesson

“Virat has given absolutely everything to this franchise as a captain. He has given his heart and soul. It is pretty apparent that when you resign from a role, you want a break. He wants to enjoy his time at RCB as a senior player and as a batsman and we are very respectful of that as well,” stated Hesson whereas talking on the RCB Unbox occasion.

“Just because the situation has changed within here doesn’t mean that the situation has changed in terms of him wanting to come and win games for RCB. We spoke to Virat about the leadership options and Faf was someone he was really excited about. I have also leaned on AB de Villiers for his thoughts as well,” he added.

The veteran South African batter was launched by the defending champions Chennai Super Kings regardless of being the second-highest run-getter of the 2021 version, having amassed 633 runs from 16 matches and having performed an instrumental function in CSK’s fourth IPL triumph.

He was roped in by the three-time finalists for INR 7 crore on the IPL 2022 mega public sale final month. He would now be anticipated to take the Bengaluru-based franchise to unattained heights as they eye their maiden Indian Premier League crown. RCB will kick off their marketing campaign in opposition to Punjab Kings in Mumbai on March 27.