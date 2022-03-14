‘He is funniest, never gives you coach vibe’ – Hardik Pandya on Gujarat Titans’ coach Ashish Nehra

The 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on twenty sixth March 2022, and the event will now be performed by 10 groups. Two new franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants might be making their debut in IPL 2022.

And, the skipper of the Gujarat Titans franchise, Hardik Pandya has acknowledged that the top coach of the Gujarat aspect, Ashish Nehra is the funniest individual he has come throughout. Adding that Nehra has by no means given him the vibe of a coach, Pandya revealed that Nehra needs all of the gamers to be given freedom. Pandya additionally added that he’s excited to work with Nehra.

“He’s the funniest guy one can come across. He will never give you the coach vibe. It was very clear with Nehraji that let all the players decide what they want to do and give them freedom. You make mistakes but eventually, you learn. I’m very excited to spend time with him,” stated Hardik Pandya as quoted by India Today.

My position might be to ensure the gamers are comfy: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya additionally added that if Gujarat Titans succeed, it can belong to the staff, and in the event that they fail, he’ll take duty. Adding that his position might be to be sure that the gamers are comfy, Pandya concluded by stating that the gamers will want help once they encounter tough instances within the 2022 IPL season.

“Success is theirs, failure is mine. Our role will be to make sure the players are comfortable in whatever capacity we can help them out. Clarity, honesty has to be there. In good times they don’t need any of us. But the season will test you, there will be difficult times and that’s when we will be there to support them,” concluded Hardik Pandya.

The Gujarat Titans aspect will play their opening match of IPL 2022 in opposition to the Lucknow Super Giants on twenty eighth March 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.