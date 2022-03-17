‘He is very approachable as a skipper’- Zaheer Khan lauds ‘phenomenal’ Rohit Sharma’s captaincy skills

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians’ director of cricket Zaheer Khan has lauded his franchise skipper Rohit Sharma’s captaincy expertise. The former veteran pacer emphasised on the truth that Rohit is without doubt one of the major causes for the crew’s success through the years, and the crew has achieved heights on account of his contribution with each bat and as a captain as effectively.

Zaheer opined that Rohit may be very approachable as a skipper and provides his time and help to every participant within the squad. The former Indian pacer additionally mentioned that beneath Rohit’s steering, Mumbai Indians may also nurture a number of different gamers for the management position.

The franchise had an underwhelming event final yr as per their requirements as they completed fifth on the factors desk after the league levels. The Mumbai-based crew will now be eager to stage a turnaround within the upcoming version.

Rohit is a participant’s captain: Zaheer Khan

“Rohit is a player’s captain. He’s been phenomenal for Mumbai Indians over the years as a player and a leader. The fact that he dedicates personal time to each individual and is very approachable, makes him a role model and a standout leader,” Zaheer advised Sportstar.

“We have always been a team which promotes and gives freedom to youngsters. With Rohit’s experience and attitude, I believe we will have a lot of individuals who would be groomed as leaders in their own respective ways, ” he added.

Talking about Rohit’s profession within the IPL, the 34-year-old has performed a complete of 213 matches by which he has amassed 5611 runs at a median of 31.17. The right-handed batter has stroked 40 fifties and one century as effectively. The opening batter performs with a strike charge of 130.40.

Meanwhile, MI will begin their 2022 IPL marketing campaign towards strong-looking Delhi Capitals facet on March 27 (Sunday) at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, in what is predicted to be cracker of a contest between the finalists of IPL 2020 version.