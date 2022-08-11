‘He never sets foot in Marikana’: Miners’ widows want apology from Ramaphosa | News24

Widows and relations of the 34 slain miners collect to watch the sixth anniversary of the Marikana bloodbath in Rustenburg.

Marikana widows need President Cyril Ramaphosa to apologise for his or her husbands’ deaths.

They additionally need him and the mine to be held accountable for his or her function within the Marikana bloodbath and for the date to be commemorated.

Attorney Andries Nkome says Lonmin Platinum Mine ought to enhance residing situations for Marikana residents.

Zameka Lehupa, one of many widows of the Lonmin miners who died in what has change into extensively referred to as the 2012 “Marikana massacre”, desires President Cyril Ramaphosa to apologise.

She additionally desires 16 August, the day the miners died, to be declared a public vacation.

Speaking on Wednesday throughout a commemorative occasion hosted by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri), Lehupa stated the wheels of justice have been turning slowly for affected households and that they have been left with extra questions than solutions 10 years later.

Lehupa stated:

No one has come ahead to clarify why our husbands have been killed. Police officers who shot them haven’t been arrested. Unlike us, they’re nonetheless with their households. Yet, due to their intent to kill, we’re the Marikana widows. The loss of life of our husbands was not a mistake. You cannot shoot somebody seven to 10 instances and name {that a} mistake.

Lehupa added that though Ramaphosa was the deputy president when the bloodbath occurred, as a Lonmin board member, he might have acted as a unifier between the corporate and placing staff.

The miners have been demanding improved residing situations and a wage enhance of R12 500 after deductions.

“Ramaphosa should have supported the striking mineworkers. I will never understand why they were massacred for demanding higher wages and improved living conditions. The president should have come to us. He visits other places, locally and internationally, but he never sets foot in Marikana. He doesn’t even know about our living conditions,” Lehupa added.

A remembrance cross fabricated from flowers is seen throughout a commemoration of the 2012 Marikana bloodbath. Getty Images Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Image

She added that Lonmin Platinum Mine’s function within the bloodbath was typically missed.

Widows need compensation and accountability.

READ | ‘What about our loss?’ – relatives of those killed in lead-up to Marikana massacre

“The mine launched an education trust for our children but they haven’t compensated us, widows, in any way. We have nothing to show from that company,” she stated.

She additionally lamented the dearth of assist from the ANC Women’s League, including that they need to have proven assist for the widows.

Aisha Fundi, whose husband died earlier than the 16 August bloodbath, echoed Lehupa’s name for an apology and for the commemoration of the bloodbath.

She stated:

We can commemorate the week that modified our lives between August 10 and 16.

The legal professional representing the injured and arrested mineworkers, Andries Nkome, stated Ramaphosa, the state, and Lonmin Platinum Mine must be held accountable for his or her roles within the bloodbath.

“Justice for Marikana should be criminal liability for those that are involved; Ramaphosa, Lonmin and the state. It should be the mining company making sure there is better housing, sanitation, better education, and that there are better roads in Marikana. None of these things have been implemented,” Nkome added.

Thirty-four mineworkers have been killed on 16 August 2012, when police opened hearth on them.

Ten individuals, together with Lonmin mine safety guards and law enforcement officials, had been killed on 10 August.

Lonmin was purchased by Sibanye-Stillwater in 2019.