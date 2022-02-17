He popped the question right after the Rams won the Super Bowl. ‘It was the perfect day’

Fans got here from far and huge to the Rams Super Bowl parade Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles.

Here are the tales of three followers’ religion and the way they celebrated:

Super Bowl win adopted by a proposal

Andrew Torres claimed an elevated spot on the sidewalk to look at the Rams victory parade.

He carried his 8-month outdated daughter, Audrianna, who was additionally wore a Rams jersey. “We had to take her out of school,” Torres mentioned, pointing to his 7-year-old daughter, Aria, sitting in a stroller.

These previous few days have been particular for Torres and his companion, Darline Olguin, past the Super Bowl win.

He proposed to his longtime girlfriend proper after the Super Bowl. “I don’t think nobody knew,” Olguin mentioned.

Right after Rams gained, household and associates popped confetti. Then, Olguin mentioned, Torres checked out her and began his speech declaring his love.

Then he received down on one knee and requested her to be his spouse.

“It was the perfect day,” she mentioned.

A fan since age 3

Earlier this week, Lulu Delgadillo made certain her plan to shock her son was set by Tuesday night.

She known as his faculty to excuse him for lacking class Wednesday and she or he stuffed up their Metro Tap playing cards. By Wednesday morning, she went about her typical routine. By 7 a.m., she awoke Jayden Ibarra, 9, so he might prepare for college.

Except she informed him: “We’re going to the parade!”

Ibarra mentioned her son has been an avid Rams fan since he was 3. Jayden, sitting on a cement block at Exposition Park, shortly corrects his mother.

“Since 2013,” he says.

Ibarra is an informal soccer fan, however she introduced her son to assist him.

“He knows the history and all the players,” she mentioned.

During the parade, Ibarra was delivered to tears seeing how excited and emotional her son received when he noticed the gamers within the parade. Jayden waved his blue “Rams House” flag and yelled on the group, attempting to get all of their consideration.

“When I saw [Cooper] Kupp, I was crying,” he mentioned. “I was so emotional of happiness.” Jayden mentioned he appears to be like ahead to “a new legacy of L.A. Rams.”

Rams over Raiders any day

The drive was about 90 minutes for Lake Elsinore resident Jesus Sotelo, 48, who left his residence at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and located a spot close to the intersection of South Figueroa and West thirty ninth streets to look at the parade.

In a vacant lot, Sotelo waved a blue flag with the initials RWO, which stands for Rams World Order, from an 18-foot pole.

The flag represents a bunch of Rams followers primarily based in Lake Elsinore. Enjoying a Rams championship in Los Angeles was a dream come true for the person who has adopted the Rams since 1988. Sotelo performed huge receiver at Lynwood High School and wore No. 83 in honor of his favourite participant, Rams huge receiver Flipper Anderson.

“Back in those days, if you were a Latino in the Southeast, you were a Raider, 49er or Cowboys fan,” Sotelo mentioned. “There weren’t too many of us Rams fans, which is what makes today special.”

He selected the Rams as a result of he couldn’t get into the Raiders’ “gangster attitude.”

About 30 ft to Sotelo’s proper, roughly 40 Rams followers climbed on high of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power vans used to blockade a portion of the road for the parade. As these followers waved at him, he waved again along with his flag.

“They say we don’t have fans,” he quipped. Sotelo mentioned the title is even sweeter as a few of his associates deserted the Rams after they fled Los Angeles for St. Louis in 1994.

“Those were tough times, but I thought they might come back one day and they did,” he mentioned. “Now we’re champions.”