‘He punched me in the face repeatedly’ – Joburg woman tells of alleged horror attack by Bolt driver | News24

Chantelle Mokau shared photographs of her bloody nostril on Instagram after she was allegedly punched by the motive force.

This incident occurred after an evening out in Bryanston.

She is within the means of laying a prison cost in opposition to the motive force.

A Bolt driver allegedly punched a Gauteng passenger within the face repeatedly and left her with a bloodied nostril after refusing to start out the journey when she requested him to take action.

Chantelle Mokau’s Instagram followers had been greeted with horrifying photos of her bloodied nostril after she posted photographs within the aftermath of the alleged assault and described how she was assaulted by a Bolt driver who picked her and her pals up after an evening out.

Mokau informed News24 that she was now involved about her profession and model.

“This man cut my face with a punch and my face is a part of my source of income and brand since I am an artist,” she stated.

Mokau and her three pals left Rockets Bryanston in Gauteng, on Sunday night time to go to a close-by storage for a pie.

However, there was no pie on the storage and Mokau requested a Bolt to go house.

When the Bolt driver arrived, Mokau and her pals climbed into the automotive and Mokau stated she requested the motive force to take them to nearest storage closest to house in Randburg.

“Because we didn’t include a stop at the garage on our Bolt trip and the ride was paid for with a card, we told him we’d give him cash on the side.

“The driver refused and informed us he’d solely take us straight to the placement [home] we requested to,” stated Mokau

Disappointed, Mokau accepted the motive force’s refusal and requested him to start the journey house.

At this level, she stated, issues began to unravel.

“He then informed us he will not begin the journey when he is being informed to and he’ll begin it when he feels prefer it as a result of it is his automotive.

“We then asked him what his problem was because at this point we needed to get home since he was one of the few drivers left outside of Rockets,” stated Mokau.

According to Mokau, the motive force continued to argue with them till his ready time on the Bolt app learn 00:00 and he nonetheless refused to maneuver.

“At that point, I asked him why he accepted the ride, and when he didn’t answer, he grabbed my neck and jerked me towards the window as I was seated in the front with him.

He pushed me towards the window so much I couldn’t breathe. I retaliated by slapping him, which was when he punched me in the face and continued to do so until I got a cut and started bleeding.

In the Instagram post, Mokau mentioned her neck, chest and arms had been bruised after she had been picked up by bouncers who had witnessed the incident.

While Mokau claimed she was with her friends in the car, she did not say where they were at the time of the alleged attack or if they had intervened. She also said she was the only one assaulted.

According to Bolt’s Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional manager, Gareth Taylor, Bolt had engaged with the driver.

“Out of an abundance of warning, he has been suspended from the platform pending the end result of Bolt’s investigations.

“Should the passenger open a case at [the] police, he will remain suspended, pending the outcome of the SAPS investigation.

“If he’s discovered responsible after a trial, he shall be completely faraway from the platform and if he’s discovered not responsible after a trial, he’ll have the ability to use the platform once more,” said Taylor.

Mokau was unable to capture the Bolt driver’s details because the trip was not started, she said.

Mokau said she was in the process of opening a case.

“Bolt stated they’re prepared to assist with medical help, nonetheless, we’ll see how that goes,” said Mokau.

According Taylor, Bolt’s trip insurance provided cover for medical bills associated with an incident that happened on a trip.

“In this case, Bolt journey insurance coverage will cowl the medical prices as much as a most of R50 000. We have supplied particulars of Bolt’s journey insurance coverage to Ms Mokau and mentioned together with her how she will be able to entry this assist.”

Bolt had also offered trauma counselling.

Taylor said the driver had “strongly denied” the allegations against him.

“The incident is at present beneath investigation by Bolt, and any related info now we have obtained from Ms Makau, the motive force and eyewitnesses on the scene shall be supplied to police.

“We trust that the passenger will provide Bolt with the case number, so that the law can take its course in the form of a formal investigation,” stated Taylor.

Mokau stated she needed justice.

“What hurts me the most is that I’ve never had a hand laid on me; not by my father and not by any of my previous partners.

“I’m being informed to sue the corporate, however I truthfully need this man to go to jail as a result of I doubt it is not the primary time he is executed one thing like this or worse,” said Mokau.

Taylor said “each individual has the proper to maneuver round with out danger of hurt, intimidation or coercion, or worry of loss of life or harm”.

When a serious allegation is made against a driver, such as physical assault, Bolt immediately blocks the driver’s account from the platform.

“If there may be an emergency on a visit and the passenger prompts the SOS button within the Bolt app, a non-public safety workforce will attain out to them inside seconds to supply assist.

“We implore individuals to report such cases directly to us via the app messaging, or via southafrica@bolt.eu.

“If this course of is not adopted, we lose time having to confirm the individual’s identification (to adjust to Popia and GDPR) earlier than our security workforce may be activated to cope with the incident.”

According to Taylor, when victims reported an incident on social media on behalf of a friend, it was then difficult to obtain the facts swiftly.

“When an incident is reported on social media, our media workforce reaches out to the customers as a way to hint the precise journey, and to contact the passengers immediately as a way to escalate the matter to our security workforce on an pressing foundation,” said Taylor

“After the passenger has opened a case, Bolt helps the investigating officer with any information doable, together with all the motive force, passenger, and journey particulars,” stated Taylor.

