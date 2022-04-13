He rode a bicycle to deliver food. Tweeple came together to gift him a bike

This is the story of how a tweet thread prompted folks to return collectively to assist purchase a motorbike for a supply man who rode a bicycle on this scorching warmth to ship meals. There is an opportunity that the story will depart you emotional.

It all began with a put up by Twitter consumer Aditya Sharma who shared how he got here throughout the supply man driving a cycle.

“Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle. Today my city temperature is around 42 °C in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time. I asked for some information about him,” he wrote. In the following few posts, he added that the identify of the supply individual is Durga Meena and he’s 31 years outdated. He was a instructor who misplaced his job throughout pandemic and is now delivering meals since previous 4 month.

“His name is DURGA MEENA, 31 years old. He has been delivering for 4 months and earning 10k around a month. Durga is a teacher and he is into teaching for the past 12 years during Covid, he lost his job of teaching in a school and he was talking with me in English,” Sharma shared. “He has done his bachelor’s in BCOM and wants to pursue MCOM but due to his financial condition, he started to work with Zomato. He knows everything about the internet Durga told me he wants to have his own laptop with good wifi so he can teach students online because …” he added.

Take a take a look at the remainder of the posts to know extra in regards to the story of the supply boy:

sir abhi din me 10-12 supply hojaati hai and saans lene ka time nhi hota agar bike miljaaye toh sir toh bahut aaram hojaygha and mentioned sir in the event you can handle my downpayment. i’ll pay my EMI myself and I’ll return your downpayment inside 4 months with curiosity 5/ — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

Sharma in his concluding posts urged tweeple to assist Meena and began a crowdfunding. This is what he tweeted:

guys, I need to elevate crowdfunding of 75k I do know its an enormous quantity but when this reaches 75k folks and every individual provides 1 rs we are able to fulfill his want of getting a motorbike even he mentioned he’ll return all the cash of downpayment SUCH AN HARDWORKING PERSON DETAILS BELOW. 6/ — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 11, 2022

Twitter answered to the decision and the way! Funds poured in to assist the supply man – a lot in order that inside lower than 24 hours after posting the tweet, Sharma was capable of reward a motorbike to Meena. He additionally shared a tweet together with an image to share the replace.

All because of you guys ❤️🙏

Delivered the bike lower than 24 hours

Still individuals are sending cash requesting them to not ship

Fundraising closed

He may be very pleased now 😊 pic.twitter.com/KhQp92OmtV — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) April 12, 2022

Sharma additionally posted a video showcasing Meena’s response to his new bike.

He shared one more video that showcased Meena’s narrating the incident and the way Sharma helped him.

What are your ideas on this story?