He says he was tortured by Russian soldiers, shot in the face and buried alive. This is one Ukrainian man’s tale of survival

By the facet of a distant highway within the northern Chernihiv area of Ukraine, Mykola exhibits the unmarked grave by which he and his two brothers had been buried three-and-a-half weeks after the struggle started, in land seized by Russian forces. All three had been shot; he was the one one to outlive.

“It’s like being resurrected,” Mykola, 33, instructed CNN.

Until March 18, life for the Kulichenko household had modified little regardless of the Russians occupying their village of Dovzhyk because the begin of the struggle. Then, when a Russian column was bombed, Russian troopers fanned out on the lookout for these accountable. They arrived on the wood-plank home the place Mykola lived together with his two brothers, Yevhen and Dmytro together with their sister, Iryna — who nonetheless hasn’t forgiven herself for not being residence that day.

Three troopers instructed the brothers to kneel within the entrance yard whereas they searched the house on the lookout for something that might hyperlink them to the bombed convoy, Mykola mentioned. According to Mykola, as soon as they discovered the army medals their grandfather owned and a army bag belonging to 30-year-old Yevhen, who had been a paratrooper, the troopers had been satisfied they’d one thing to cover.

Mykola, Yevhen and Dmytro had been pushed to a basement the place they had been interrogated for 3 days, he mentioned. Mykola saved hoping the Russians would launch them, however on the fourth day, he mentioned, their temper modified.

“They beat my whole body with a metal rod, and they put the barrel of a gun inside my mouth,” he mentioned.

Along together with his brothers, Mykola was tortured till he misplaced consciousness. He says they had been blindfolded, had their fingers and legs sure with tape and had been pushed in a army automobile by 5 Russian troopers to a desolate plot of land. They had been made to kneel, blindfolded, whereas a pit was dug, Mykola mentioned.

First, he mentioned, he heard a shot behind him, and 36-year-old Dmytro, the eldest of the three, fell to the bottom. Next, he felt Yevhen, the youngest, drop by his facet.

“I was thinking that I was next,” he mentioned. But the bullet entered Mykola’s cheek and exited subsequent to his proper ear. He knew his solely hope of survival was to play useless.

The troopers kicked the brothers’ our bodies into the pit, lined them with earth and left, in line with Mykola. He cannot say how lengthy he lay buried alive, solely that together with his fingers and legs nonetheless sure he by some means managed to maneuver his manner out from below his older brother’s corpse and again to the land of the residing.

“It was hard for me to breathe, since Dima (Dmytro) was lying on top of me, but using my arms and knees, I was able to push my older brother off to the side of the pit, and then I climbed out.”

In the darkish, he staggered by means of fields to the closest home, the place a lady took him in and cared for him in a single day earlier than he was in a position to get again to his sister, who’d been anxiously ready for days at their father’s residence.

“I came home and there was Mykola. I looked at his eyes and asked where are the others? He said there are no others,” Iryna remembers, sobbing.

Mykola says it is a miracle he survived. Scars on his cheek and behind his ear are nonetheless seen immediately.

“I was lucky… and now I have to just go on living,” he mentioned. “This story needs to be heard by everyone, not just in Ukraine, but around the world because these kind of things are happening and this is just one in a billion.”

A struggle crimes investigation has now been opened by the Chernihiv area prosecutor’s workplace. Investigators confirmed to CNN that the brothers’ fingers and legs had been tied they usually had been blindfolded. Across Ukraine, greater than 11,600 alleged struggle crimes have been recorded to date, in line with native authorities. CNN additionally reached out to Russia’s Ministry of Defense however bought no response.

As with so most of the different alleged struggle crimes dedicated by Russian forces, the story of Mykola and his brothers might solely be instructed as soon as the Russian retreat from Chernihiv area started in early April.

It was additionally solely then that Mykola might begin on the lookout for the pit from which he had, towards all odds, escaped together with his life. He knew he needed to discover his brothers with a purpose to give them the respectable burial they deserved.

On April 21, one month to the day after Mykola says his brothers had been executed, Dmytro and Yevhen had been lastly laid to relaxation beneath elaborate tombstones in a well-tended grave, in land that was in Ukrainian fingers as soon as extra.