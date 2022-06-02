“He Seemed Suffocated…”: Harbhajan Singh Picks Indian Cricket Team Star’s Form As “Most Shocking Moment” Of IPL 2022 | Cricket News

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 noticed the rise of many rising stars, whereas some reputed names couldn’t meet the expectations. The franchise cricket league additionally obtained a brand new champion within the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. However, one staff that might not discover consistency and didn’t qualify for the playoffs was Punjab Kings. The Mayank Agarwal-led facet regarded fairly a powerful staff on paper after the mega-auction however in the end completed sixth within the desk with seven wins in 14 video games. The skipper Mayank, who took over from KL Rahul, was additionally off-colour along with his batting.

The 31-year-old Mayank endured a troublesome season scoring 196 runs in 13 video games at a median of simply 16.33. He scored only one half-century. This was one in all his worst IPL seasons.

“If we talk about Mayank, I felt that ‘What has happened to him?’ He is such a good player. After getting captaincy, I think he was mentally under pressure. From opening he went down to No. 4. The team was being led from the outside. He is just taking everything. He seemed suffocated. He should have been given freedom. He has been under the radar and surely that could have been a little better,” Harbhajan advised Sportskeeda Cricket when requested to select the ‘most surprising second’ of IPL 2022.

Promoted

Earlier, former India spinner Piyush Chawla felt that the management position has affected Mayank’s batting, saying that “captaincy isn’t for everyone”. Agarwal changed KL Rahul as Punjab Kings’ skipper forward of the IPl 2022. After scoring 441 runs at a median of 40.09 in IPL 2021, the opening batter couldn’t replicate the success.

“The way he performed (last year), they (Punjab Kings) showed a lot of trust in him, retained him too but he couldn’t stand true to it. I don’t think he had much prior experience of captaincy whether in domestic cricket or with India ‘A’ and that was visible here. The pressure of captaincy is different and it was clearly visible in his batting as well as how he used to look a bit edgy on the field. Captaincy isn’t for everyone and it showed clearly here,” Piyush Chawla stated throughout an interplay on ESPNcricinfo.