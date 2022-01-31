‘He should attract 5-10 bids’ – Ravi Ashwin backs India’s u19 star to bag huge money in IPL mega auction

Indian spin bowling legend Ravichandran Ashwin feels that U19 tempo bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar will certainly be picked by one of many IPL groups when his identify comes up within the IPL auctions.

Adding that Hangargekar can bowl the inswinger effectively, Ashwin reckons that solely Ishant Sharma has been bestowed with this present of bowling the inswinger with telling impact among the many present crop of Indian pacers. Ashwin additionally added that Hangargekar might be wanted due to his skill to bowl inswingers.

“This participant will definitely be picked on the IPL public sale. Which franchise I can not predict, however he will certainly be bought. His identify is Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

He is a right-arm medium pacer, who can bowl the inswinger very effectively. Ishant Sharma is the one one who has the present amongst current Indian right-arm pacers. Inswing can often tuck in batters, which is why I really feel he might be in demand,” stated Ravichandran Ashwin whereas talking on his YouTube channel.

The energy that Rajvardhan Hangargekar generates with the bat is unbelievable: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin additionally added that Rajvardhan Hangargekar is a decrease middle-order batter who can rating huge with the bat in hand. Adding that the ability that Hangargekar generates with the bat is unbelievable, Ashwin concluded by stating that Hangargekar will certainly appeal to lots of bids within the upcoming IPL auctions.

“He is also a strong lower middle-order hitter. The power he generates when he hits the ball is incredible. He should attract at least 5-10 bids. Make sure to watch him out,” concluded Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin was launched by the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise forward of the 2022 version of the IPL. Ashwin is a veteran of IPL cricket and has featured in 167 IPL matches in his profession. The 35-year-old has scalped 145 wickets and has taken them at a median of 27.80. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the 2022 IPL mega auctions will happen on twelfth and thirteenth February within the metropolis of Bangalore.