“He Should’ve Played”: Former India Pacer On Decision To Rest Rohit Sharma For South Africa T20Is | Cricket News

Former India pacer RP Singh has reacted to the choice to relaxation captain Rohit Sharma for the upcoming five-match T20I sequence towards South Africa. Rohit had a below-par Indian Premier League season with the bat as Mumbai Indians completed backside of the IPL factors desk. He ended the season with 268 runs from 14 matches, failing to attain even a single fifty. RP Singh feels that there was no motive for Rohit to take a break for the South Africa sequence.

“I think he should’ve played the series. Taking rest or not is his personal thought. It depends on how much fatigue he is experiencing. But I don’t think there was a need for a break. He should have played. It’s a long series and, remember, he is the captain as well,” RP Singh mentioned throughout an interplay on India TV.

Speaking additional on Rohit’s poor kind, RP Singh highlighted that the 35-year-old has not been constant within the IPL for the final three-four seasons.

“In the IPL, Rohit hasn’t scored over 400 runs in the last few seasons. There are many others who have crossed the 400-run mark. His performances have been inconsistent in the tournament but he used to come up with a couple of match-winning knocks. So, everyone felt the spark in his batting was there. In the shortest format, you need match-winners. Even if they fire in a couple of matches, the team will win those,” he added.

In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul will lead Team India towards South Africa.

The first T20I might be performed on the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, June 9.