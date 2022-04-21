Relatives of civilians killed in Borodianka close to Kyiv have been telling Euronews of their grief.

Alexander Sergueiovich Salov stated his father died after standing in entrance of a column of Russian army autos.

His headless physique was buried subsequent to an area hospital and is amongst 9 exhumed by authorities investigating attainable warfare crimes.

“There was shelling,” Alexander told Euronews. “In the evening he [his father] told us that he would go to stop the Russian forces. He spoke Russian. He’s from Russia. And he went to stop the column. He stood in front of the armoured vehicle. And they just ran over him.”

Nadiya misplaced her 34-year-old son. He was a development employee.

“He was walking home. It was on 28 February. They shot him with automatic guns and he didn’t lie down quickly enough. It went through his chest and stomach. We buried him on the 15 March because we couldn’t do it sooner, he had to stay at the morgue. The commander didn’t allow us to bury him so we buried him on 15 March here, in the garden.”

The head of the nationwide police within the Kyiv area, Andrii Niebytov, is unequivocal.

“I take it as possible and necessary to talk about a genocide of the Ukrainian people,” he stated. “It is another example of war crimes of the Russian Federation when they shoot civilian people.

“These people were not military and not territorial defence, they were simple citizens and they were shot in the street. This is against all international conventions and international law, which prohibits such these acts against civilians.”

Borodianka, located round 50 kilometres outdoors the Ukrainian capital, is among the many most closely bombed within the area. Around 50 our bodies have been recovered from the rubble to this point; lots of extra are anticipated to be discovered.

Across the broader Kyiv area, 1,000 useless civilians have been discovered.

Russia has issued blanket denials that its troops goal civilians in Ukraine.