‘He thinks that she is still here’ – toddler son of slain Tembisa nurse still looks for her | News24

A memorial service was held for nursing assistant Lebo Monene who was gunned down at Tembisa Hospital.

A police constable is accused of murdering his ex-partner Lebo Monene at Tembisa Hospital.

M onene’s youngest son is taking her loss of life the toughest.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate stated the officer, who turned the gun on himself, continues to be recovering in hospital.

The household of murdered assistant nurse Lebo Monene are nonetheless struggling to come back to phrases with their loss.

Her younger youngster, a three-year-old boy, is taking her loss of life the toughest, Monene’s brother, Daniel Thobakgale, advised News24.

“The last-born [child] keeps asking for his mother. He will go to Lebo’s car and ask for her because he thinks that she is still here.”

“The family will take him to the grave and tell him, ‘This is where your mother is sleeping. You are not going to see her anymore.’ There is nothing they can say.

“That one (the youngest youngster) is the one who’s at all times opening the injuries for the grandparents. Even at night time, he does not wish to sleep as a result of he desires to sleep along with his mom,” Thobakgale said.

Monene was gunned down in the parking lot of Tembisa Hospital in February by a police constable, who the family said she had broken up with. The officer, whose identity is yet to be released until he appears in court, then turned the gun on himself.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the officer is due to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He was charged with murder.

She could not confirm whether the officer would be in court because he was still in hospital, and said she could not discuss “medical circumstances of any affected person in hospital”.

Thobakgale said the family hoped that the case would start so the family could get closure:

He must plead guilty because he knows what he has done. That is another reason why I think he tried to end his life. He knew what he was doing was not right.

“We’re nonetheless reeling from that catastrophe. The household continues to be devastated and might’t come to phrases with the loss of life of their daughter

“I think since we have buried her, her parents went to the grave three times and still couldn’t believe that she was gone. They can’t come to terms with her death,” Thobakgale stated.

