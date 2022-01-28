‘He wants to dominate’ – Brag Hogg draws interesting comparison between Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli

Hardik Pandya has been appointed because the skipper of the Ahmedabad franchise for the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya will draw a wage of INR 15 Crores.

And now, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has opined that Pandya is just like Virat Kohli. Hogg additional reasoned that Pandya needs to dominate the opposition.

“Pandya could be a very good captain because he is a bit like Kohli. He wants to go out there and dominate. He’s got a body language that says, ‘I’m here to beat you,’” mentioned Brad Hogg whereas talking on his YouTube channel.

Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra are personalities which can be excitable: Brad Hogg

The Ahmedabad franchise has additionally appointed former Indian left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra because the bowling coach for the fifteenth version of the IPL. And, Hogg mentioned that when a workforce comes collectively, you will need to first perceive the totally different sorts of personalities within the setup and concluded by stating {that a} plethora of advices shouldn’t be given to a bowler when he’s about to begin his run-up.

“Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra are personalities that are excitable over at Ahmedabad. When they’ve got a team together, they have to understand there are different personalities as well. Don’t go about giving 100 advice to a bowler at the top of the mark,” concluded Brad Hogg.

Apart from Pandya, the Ahmedabad franchise has additionally picked Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as its different 2 picks forward of the mega auctions. While Khan will draw a whopping wage of INR 15 Crores, Gill shall be paid a wage of INR 8 Crores.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Vikram Solanki has been appointed because the ‘Director of Cricket’ of the Ahmedabad aspect. The 2022 IPL mega auctions will happen on twelfth and thirteenth February. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed that IPL 2022 will begin in late March.