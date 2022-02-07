‘He was asked’: Doubles partner Kokkinakis drops Kyrgios bomb

Thanasi Kokkinakis has flipped the script on rumours surrounding Nick Kyrgios and Aussie legend Lleyton Hewitt.

Aussie tennis star Thanasi Kokkinakis has revealed Nick Kyrgios turned down a proposal to return to the Aussie Davis Cup crew.

Still using the wave after final month’s Australian Open males’s doubles triumph, Kokkinakis revealed Monday night time his companion made himself unavailable.

Kyrgios final week additionally pulled out of the Delray Beach ATP Tour occasion in Florida, which begins subsequent week.

His schedule has not been revealed and his participation at massive ATP Tour occasions at Acapulco, Mexico, and Indian Wells in California are additionally but to be introduced.

The 26-year-old was the large omission when Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt announced his squad for Australia’s Davis Cup qualifier in opposition to Hungary in Sydney on March 4 and 5.

Kokkinakis was picked within the crew for the primary time since 2015, alongside Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, John Peers and Luke Saville.

Finally rid of harm, Kokkinakis can be in rivalry for each a singles and doubles spot after additionally claiming his maiden ATP Tour singles title on the Adelaide International earlier than the Australian Open.

There had been studies final week Kyrgios’ omission from the squad was a “snub” from Hewitt.

Hewitt and Kyrgios have skilled a turbulent relationship up to now, however their rift seems to have been mended.

Kokkinakis has revealed it was Kyrgios who turned the two-time grand slam champion down.

“He definitely was asked to play,” Kokkinakis instructed Sky News.

“He has a few things on so he wasn’t able to play but he definitely didn’t get snubbed or anything – I saw those headlines and he didn’t get snubbed at all. Hopefully we can team up again in the future.

“I think Nick has shown he always loves playing for Australia. I’m not sure exactly what he has on, but he obviously has something pretty important.

“He’s obviously in our strongest team. He was definitely asked, and I think he and Lleyton have a good relationship, but he just wasn’t available for this time.”

Hewitt mentioned on the time of the squad announcement: “Thanasi had a fantastic Australian summer.

“He really cemented himself as a top 100 player again, winning his first title at home in Adelaide and beating quality players. And then to go on to win the Australian Open doubles, this is going to give him a lot of confidence heading into this tie.”

Australia’s second-ranked singles participant, James Duckworth, wasn’t thought of for the squad due to a hip harm that required surgical procedure, whereas Australian Open doubles finalists Matt Ebden and Max Purcell had been neglected.

Purcell and Hewitt have a frosty relationship, together with the previous criticising the twin grand slam champion for not telling him through the ATP Cup that he missed out on an Australian Open singles wildcard.

Australia will qualify for the end-of-year Davis Cup Finals if it will possibly defeat Hungary, which is led by world No.39 Marton Fucsovics, together with Zsombor Piros, Fabian Marozsan, Mate Valkusz and Peter Fajta.

— with NCA NewsWire