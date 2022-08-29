‘He was killed by his heroes’: Special tombstone for Nateniël Julies unveiled in Eldorado Park | News24

Nateniël Julies’ mom Bridgette Harris with PA president Gayton McKenzie and deputy president Kenny Kunene in the course of the tombstone unveiling at Klipspruit cemetery.

The tombstone for Nateniël Julies was unveiled in Eldorado Park on Sunday.

The Patriotic Alliance additionally unveiled a plaque near the house of Julies.

Julies was shot and killed exterior his Eldorado Park house in August 2020.

A tombstone in honour of Nateniël Julies was unveiled in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg on Sunday. The tombstone is formed like a biscuit.

Julies, 16, was shot and killed close to his Eldorado Park house in August 2020, allegedly by police throughout a group protest. His household mentioned on the time that the teenager – who lived with Down Syndrome – had gone to purchase biscuits, his favorite snack.

He was rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the place he was declared lifeless on arrival.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) additionally unveiled a plaque near his house.

The tombstone of Nateniël Julies was unveiled in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on Sunday. Supplied Supplied

During the disclosing service, Julies’ mother, Bridget Harris, described her son as a “special child” who would uplift her when she was feeling down.

READ | Nateniël Julies: I was left traumatised, says cop who witnessed the killing of teen

“With Nateniël, it was always his smile. No matter what you went through on the day, when Nateniël came to me with that smile, all my problems would disappear.

“The day Nateniël was born was a stormy day. I knew this was a particular baby once I gave beginning to Nateniël.”

PA president Gayton McKenzie described Harris as a woman of God.

“I’ve met many sturdy ladies. I’ve seen that lady [Bridget] cry, I’ve seen her chuckle, unhappy and indignant, however I’ve by no means not seen her praising God.”

He continued:

To Bridget, I want to say to you that we can’t neglect Nateniël Julies, the memory of your child, our child, and the child of the nation.

“Thank you for sacrificing your baby… it was your baby who needed to die for us to rise,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie continued saying that Julies was the “most harmless sufferer” who died allegedly at the hands of police officers.

“He was killed by his heroes. Let that sink in for a second.”

Nateniël Julies Twitter

Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, and Constable Caylene Whiteboy are on trial for the crime.

It is alleged that Whiteboy was the one who pulled the set off of the shotgun that ended Julies’ life.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy have been charged with homicide, discharging a firearm in a public place, possessing prohibited ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

Netshiongolo faces prices of defeating the ends of justice, accent after the very fact of homicide, and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.