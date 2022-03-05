‘He was very clever’ – Mohammad Kaif reveals Shane Warne’s captaincy tactics during victorious IPL 2008 campaign

Shane Warne breathed his final on March 4. The Australian spin legend handed away because of a suspected coronary heart assault in his villa in Thailand aged 52. His premature demise left the entire world shell-shocked and all of them together with the followers and members from the cricketing fraternity got here ahead to pay their final respects.

The 2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals additionally paid tribute to their first captain on social media. Apart from the franchise, a number of the former gamers together with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former India middle-order batter additionally remembered the ‘King of Spin’. Lately, Kaif has recalled Warne’s shrewd and sensible ways as RR skipper through the inaugural version of the marquee event.

Shane Warne would all the time ask his bowlers to get one of the best batter out: Mohammad Kaif

“He was very clever, very shrewd, very attacking, chirpy, talkative – he would not relax even for a single ball. I remember, for the first time, someone talking about the T20 format in detail. When bowlers used to go back to their mark, he would always go up and tell them to think about getting the wicket and bowling their best ball. That was his mindset; he would tell every single bowler to think wickets rather than bowling dot balls or containing the batters,” mentioned Kaif whereas chatting with Sportskeeda.

“I have worked with IPL teams, and in the bowling meetings, the talk is always about bowling short or wide outside off stump and conceding a single. But he would always ask his bowlers to get the best batter out. Because he knew that would eventually seal the game for us. And when the captain says this, your confidence goes up as a bowler and you’re not worried to even get hit for three sixes. This is something that many captains don’t do in T20 cricket,” he added.

Rajasthan Royals weren’t anticipated to do too nicely within the 2008 version of the Indian Premier League however below the champion Australian leggie, they did the unthinkable by rewriting historical past. Despite an enormous nine-wicket loss towards northern rivals Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan held onto their nerves and showcased distinctive performances thereafter.

The constructive mindset paid off because the Shane Warne-led facet made the semifinals and the ultimate, the place they acquired the higher of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in a last-ball thriller to develop into the topped champions.