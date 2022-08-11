‘He was very good at looking after people’

TREVOR RONALD BURGESS December 26, 1916-June 7, 2022

When Trevor Burgess died in his sleep in Melbourne on June 7 aged 105, he was not Victoria’s oldest man, however he wasn’t far off.

Trevor was for 5 years the oldest member of the Melbourne Cricket Club and was a minor celeb within the streets and retailers of Yarraville, Bulleen and Kooyong – the place he lived for a lot of his life. Chinese folks would recurrently cease him on the street and contact him for good luck. Trevor was a life member of the Yarraville Club, which he joined in 1940.

Trevor’s nice age and good well being led to periodic misunderstandings. Aged 101, he tried to hire a automotive when his automotive went for repairs, and the rent-a-car firm’s laptop system couldn’t make sense of his age. The supervisor needed to manually change it and personally authorise the rental (which he did). Two years later, when Trevor went to hospital for a blood transfusion, the hospital’s laptop system insisted he have to be three years previous, not 103.

Trevor Burgess was born in Tasmania in 1916, as World War I raged in Europe. It was the yr of the Gallipoli marketing campaign and the battles of the Somme and Fromelles. Woodrow Wilson was the US president, the British Sopwith Camel made its maiden flight and automobiles have been of their infancy.