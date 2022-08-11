‘He was very good at looking after people’
TREVOR RONALD BURGESS December 26, 1916-June 7, 2022
When Trevor Burgess died in his sleep in Melbourne on June 7 aged 105, he was not Victoria’s oldest man, however he wasn’t far off.
Trevor was for 5 years the oldest member of the Melbourne Cricket Club and was a minor celeb within the streets and retailers of Yarraville, Bulleen and Kooyong – the place he lived for a lot of his life. Chinese folks would recurrently cease him on the street and contact him for good luck. Trevor was a life member of the Yarraville Club, which he joined in 1940.
Trevor’s nice age and good well being led to periodic misunderstandings. Aged 101, he tried to hire a automotive when his automotive went for repairs, and the rent-a-car firm’s laptop system couldn’t make sense of his age. The supervisor needed to manually change it and personally authorise the rental (which he did). Two years later, when Trevor went to hospital for a blood transfusion, the hospital’s laptop system insisted he have to be three years previous, not 103.
Trevor Burgess was born in Tasmania in 1916, as World War I raged in Europe. It was the yr of the Gallipoli marketing campaign and the battles of the Somme and Fromelles. Woodrow Wilson was the US president, the British Sopwith Camel made its maiden flight and automobiles have been of their infancy.
Immediately following the battle, throughout the Depression, Trevor’s household – father Basil, mom Ida and their seven kids – left Tasmania and settled at Wagara, 10 kilometres from Orbost, in japanese Victoria. Their dwelling was a picket hut with bark sheeting and clay flooring. Trevor and his brothers and sisters attended the native college whereas their father took work the place he may get it. The household later moved to Moe after which to Gould on the Tyers River.
From an early age, Trevor had a eager appreciation of proper and fallacious, as soon as preventing an area child who had harassed his brother. “It was a real bare-knuckle stoush and eventually he gave up,” Trevor recalled. The child, Jack O’Toole, would later win greater than 120 wood-chopping titles, together with 26 world championships.
Trevor left college aged 14 to affix his father working to help the household. They chopped wooden within the forests of Gippsland, slicing railway sleepers with broad axes – primarily ironbark and redgum – for which they acquired three shillings a sleeper. They labored on the slopes of Mount Baw Baw, north of Moe, earlier than the 1939 bushfires decimated the Victorian alps. They left the home on a Monday morning, walked 10 miles to the location, labored for 5 days – tenting at evening – and walked dwelling on the week’s finish.
The household moved to Erica and Moondarra, in addition to Nowa Nowa close to Lakes Entrance. Trevor labored within the coal mines at Yallourn and drove vehicles at Mildura.
During World War II, Trevor joined the RAAF, coaching as a cylinder and ignition techniques specialist in Sale, and after the battle learnt carpentry on the Footscray Institute of Technology. In 1940 he met Edna Lloyd at a dance on the Trocadero in Barkly Street, Footscray. Despite pondering he was a little bit of a larrikin, they married the next yr and loved 72 years collectively, producing three sons – Tony, Kim and Fabian.