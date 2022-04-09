Head of new Yemeni council promises end to war via peace process

The head of Yemen’s new presidential council stated on Friday he would end the seven-year-long war by way of a peace course of, in his first speech since energy was delegated to the physique by the nation’s president this week.

“The leadership council promises the people to end the war and achieve peace through a comprehensive peace process that guarantees the Yemeni people all its aspirations,” Rashad Al-Alimi stated within the televised speech.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, who is predicated in Riyadh, delegated energy to the council and dismissed his deputy on Thursday, amid UN-led efforts to revive peace negotiations.

Alimi, who has shut ties with each Riyadh and main Yemeni bloc the Islamist Islah get together, stated in his speech the council would work to take care of “challenges in all areas of Yemen without discrimination, without exception.”

The battle has killed tens of hundreds, devastated the financial system and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. The battle is broadly seen as a proxy battle between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Iran-backed Houthis say they’re preventing a corrupt system and international aggression.

Riyadh has urged the council to barter with the Houthis underneath UN auspices “for a final and comprehensive solution.”

There was no quick Houthi response to Alimi’s speech.

Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam responded to the formation of the council on Thursday by calling the transfer a farce and a “desperate attempt to restructure the ranks of mercenaries to push them towards further escalation.”

Saudi Arabia introduced $3 billion in monetary assist to the Yemeni authorities after Hadi’s announcement.

Gulf Cooperation Council ministers have expressed their help for the council and beginning negotiations with Houthis underneath UN supervision “to reach a final and comprehensive political solution.”

Yemen’s warring sides have agreed on a two-month truce that started final Saturday.

