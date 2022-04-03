Head of Ukrainian delegation reveals details of negotiations with Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Russia accepted the
draft peace treaty proposed by Ukraine in Istanbul orally – with
the exception of the Crimean difficulty, stated the pinnacle of the Ukrainian
negotiating delegation David Arakhamia, Trend experiences citing
UNİAN.
The Russian facet confirmed that the draft paperwork had been
developed sufficient to permit direct consultations between the
presidents of the 2 nations.
Arakhamia famous that the assembly is very more likely to be held in
Istanbul. Now the duty of the teams is to work out the ultimate stage
not of the doc itself, however of these points which have already
been touched upon and to organize a doable assembly of the
presidents.
As for safety ensures for Ukraine, lively consultations are
underway with potential guarantors. Officially, the three NATO
nations have already agreed to offer ensures in precisely the
format proposed by Ukraine. These are Turkey, Germany and
Italy.