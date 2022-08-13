Heading out on Independence Day in Delhi? Check roads, parkings out of bounds

Delhi Traffic Police has issued site visitors advisory for August 15, when India will rejoice seventy fifth Independence Day. It has listed the roads and parkings which shall be unavailable to commuters on that day.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a site visitors advisory for all these heading out within the nationwide capital on August 15. The authorities has listed out the variety of roads in addition to widespread parking areas which is able to stay closed for normal commuters on that day. India shall be celebrating its seventy fifth Independence Day on Monday subsequent week. Security preparations have additionally been finalised and anticipate barricades at main junctions for car checking as properly.

According to the site visitors advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, car motion round Red Fort will stay closed from 4 am to 10 am. Only authorised automobiles shall be allowed on the street throughout this era. The Red Fort space turns right into a fortress because the Prime Minister addresses residents on each Independence Day from the ramparts.

Besides the Red Fort areas, eight extra roads may also stay closed for normal commuters on that day. These roads are Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its hyperlink street to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to Indraprastha Flyover.

For safety functions, most of Delhi borders will stay closed for public transport and business automobiles. The advisory says that the borders at Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri shall be out of bounds for public and business automobiles between 10 pm to 11 am from August 13 to August 15.

All buses working from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal have been requested to terminate their journeys at Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road. Those heading in the direction of Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi in a bus should go through Ring Road – NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and new ISBT Bridge.

Besides these roads, the Delhi Metro too has issued advisory to its commuters relating to parking of personal automobiles. The DMRC has stated that a number of gates at not less than 4 stations will stay closed from 6 AM on Sunday until 2 PM on August 15. These stations embody the ITO, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate. However, common Metro companies will proceed as normal.

