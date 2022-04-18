Headscarf ban dogs Le Pen’s bid for the French presidency

Press play to hearken to this text

PARIS — Marine Le Pen’s proposal to ban the scarf in public locations is changing into a thorn in her marketing campaign as she makes an attempt to woo voters past her energy base.

If elected president of France, the hard-right chief desires to effective girls carrying the scarf in public locations on the premise that it’s “Islamist” apparel. In France, non secular head coverings are banned in colleges and in public administrations within the title of the nation’s secular traditions.

With the April 24 runoff between Le Pen and French President Emmanuel Macron anticipated to be tight, Le Pen has been downplaying her proposal in latest days — whereas Macron has homed in on it.

The ban, Le Pen stated in a TV interview on Friday, will not be the “most urgent element” of her marketing campaign, representing solely a small a part of her drive to fight the “totalitarian Islamist ideology.”

Conversely, Macron hammered the difficulty in a number of appearances this week.

“There is facing me a far-right project that wants to make France the first country in the world to ban the headscarf in public places,” he stated in a radio interview Thursday, including that for him the veil “was not an obsession.”

The public back-and-forth — and ensuing media scrutiny — has upset Le Pen’s long-term drive to detoxify her occasion.

The National Rally chief has tried to pivot the occasion to the mainstream, renaming it and firming down its anti-immigrant rhetoric. Polls present she has had some success and the French aren’t as scared as earlier than by the prospect of a Le Pen presidency. In subsequent Sunday’s runoff, POLITICO’s Poll of Polls predicts Macron will get 53 % of the vote to Le Pen’s 47 % — far increased than the 34 % she scored within the 2017 election towards Macron.

FRANCE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION POLL OF POLLS For extra polling information from throughout Europe go to POLITICO Poll of Polls.

Left up for grabs

In the primary spherical of voting on April 10, each left-wing candidate was knocked out, leaving each Le Pen and Macron scrambling to draw their voters. Backers of far-left chief Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who obtained 22 % of the vote, seem cut up over backing Macron, Le Pen or abstaining.

But as Le Pen has tried to succeed in out to this cohort, she has been repeatedly questioned by journalists over her stance on the scarf ban, and the way she would implement it in a rustic that has 5.7 million residents of Muslim descent.

Pressed about it on French channel BFMTV, Le Pen caught to her weapons and stated it was “essential” to ban the scarf as a result of it was “a uniform imposed by Islamists.”

“It’s been forced on women because those who don’t wear it are isolated, suffer pressures and sometimes are insulted,” she stated on Friday. “And I won’t tolerate this, all women in France must be able to live freely.”

But it was in that very same interview that she additionally minimized the significance of the concept, given her grand ambitions to eradicate “totalitarian Islamist ideology.”

Le Pen has tried as a substitute to focus her marketing campaign on pensions and cost-of-living points, promising to decrease taxes on important foodstuffs and to chop earnings tax for younger adults.

Ammunition for Macron

Macron has grasped this tactic and is seizing on the scarf ban as a manner of reminding voters of the National Rally’s previous.

In the jap metropolis of Strasbourg on Tuesday, Macron praised a lady who wore a headband and requested him about feminism.

“Do you know what is beautiful? … It’s meeting a young woman who wears the veil and asks me whether I’m a feminist,” he stated.

“It’s the best answer to all the rubbish I’m hearing, because opposite me, there’s Marine Le Pen who wants to ban the headscarf,” he stated.

But Macron’s latest feedback distinction along with his previous statements, elevating questions on whether or not he’s altering tack to draw new voters — significantly Muslim voters — forward of the second spherical. In 2018, Macron stated that the scarf “made people feel insecure” and that he was “not particularly happy” seeing girls carrying it.

According to a poll from Ifop, 69 % of French Muslims voted for Mélenchon within the first spherical. They will now be weighing their choices forward of the second spherical.

But extra typically, Macron is making an attempt to kill Le Pen’s efforts to denude the National Rally of its historical past, whereas Le Pen is making an attempt to enchantment to left-wingers by portray her opponent as profit-driven and elitist.

Caught within the crossfire, many far-left voters say they need to abstain. But as Le Pen and Macron pitch the second spherical of voting as a struggle between two reverse visions of civilizations, the stress will enhance on them to choose.