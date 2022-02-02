Health dept probes sudden illness of 46 KwaZulu-Natal pupils who ‘ate lollipops’ | News24

School pupils complained of stomach pains after apparently consuming lollipops at a faculty in KZN.

An environmental well being specialist will conduct an investigation.

All the pupils are recovering at their respective houses.

The well being division in KwaZulu-Natal’s Ilembe District has launched an investigation after 46 pupils from an area major faculty complained of extreme stomach pains on Monday.

The provincial well being division on Tuesday stated it famous the circulation of a video, which depicted a bunch of college kids in seen misery at a healthcare facility.

In the video, the pupils are seen crying uncontrollably on the ground, whereas others are in misery on the hospital chairs.

“At this stage, the department is unable to confirm the cause of this sudden illness, save to say that all the children had relatively mild symptoms and were treated and discharged on the same day,” the well being division stated.

The provincial training division’s spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, stated the pupils fell ailing after apparently consuming lollipops.

“We can confirm that learners from Umbozane Primary School in KwaMaphumulo yesterday (Monday), they ate lollipops that caused them to vomit and some complained of stomach cramps,” stated Mahlambi.

He added that the lollipops had been bought by the “aunties” who promote snacks on the faculty.

“Any allegations pertaining to the ‘death’ of any individuals in this matter – as claimed in an audio clip accompanying the video – are false, objectionable, and are to be regarded as the work of agents provocateur with nefarious intentions of sowing fear and panic,” the well being division added.

