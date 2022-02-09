Healthcare in Spain: the steps to apply for the S1 form for UK state pensioners

Call the emergency companies

If your member of the family of cherished one has died of pure causes of their house it is best to name the emergency companies. In Spain you’ll be able to name 112, which can put you in contact with the SUMMA or SAMUR emergency companies.

If it was not a pure loss of life, it is best to name the police (emergency quantity 092) they usually in flip will name a physician to ascertain the reason for loss of life.

Contact the journey insurance coverage firm

If the one that died had insurance coverage, the very first thing to do is contact their insurance coverage firm, which might be able to cowl the price of repatriation. They may additionally assist with the medical, authorized, interpretation and translation charges.

If the one that died has insurance coverage, the insurance coverage firm will appoint a funeral director each domestically and of their nation of origin.

Check with their financial institution, bank card firm or employer for different insurances.

Register the loss of life

The loss of life should be registered within the nation the place the individual died. In Spain, the funeral director will prepare for the registration of the loss of life with the native Spanish civil registry, who will situation a loss of life certificates.

The registration consists of the date, time and site of the loss of life. Normally the loss of life certificates can be handed to you by the funeral director 5 or 6 days after the loss of life.

The loss of life must be registered inside 24 hours normally on the native civil register workplace which is commonly located on the native city corridor our court docket.

Local loss of life certificated can be in Spanish and don’t present the reason for loss of life. If you want an English translation you want to pay for it.

You also can apply for a number of copies of the usual loss of life certificates and a world multilingual model by way of your funeral director. Alternatively you’ll be able to request further Spanish loss of life certificates by accessing the Spanish Ministry of Justice web site.

You want to inform the native authorities if the deceased suffered from an infectious illness, resembling hepatitis or HIV, to allow them to take precautions in opposition to an infection.

Contact the funeral companies (funeraria)

Funeral companies can be contacted (by the physician, the police or your self) to take away the physique (identification should accompany the physique to ensure that it to be eliminated). The funeral firm will take over and provide help to from this second on.

If you select to do a neighborhood burial or cremation, a relative or a formally appointed consultant have to appoint a neighborhood funeral director. You can discover a listing of English-speaking native funeral administrators here.

Burial or cremation

It’s necessary to consider that in Spain ‘burial’ usually means an aboveground good. Rights to this are usually held for under 5 years, except in any other case agreed.

In some rural areas, coffin bearers will not be included within the service of funeral administrators. When making preparations, remember to specify that these are required.

Burial or cremation ought to happen inside 24 to 48 hours (though this may be prolonged on association with the morgue).

Burial or internment are extra frequent in Spain. If the deceased or subsequent of kin request a cremation, the physician accountable for certifying the loss of life should be knowledgeable, as will probably be famous on the certificates.

Burial in Spain occurs sooner than in different nations just like the UK.

Embalmed our bodies should be buried inside 96 hours, and when a brief preservation technique is used, our bodies should be buried inside 72 hours.

Unembalmend our bodies should be buried inside 48 hours, however not earlier than the lapse of 24 hours.

Scattering ashes

In Spain the scattering of ashes in public areas, together with the ocean, isn’t allowed.

Repatriation

First, get in contact with the deceased individual’s closes embassy or consulate in Spain.

If the one that died had insurance coverage, discover out if the insurance coverage supplier may also help with the price of repatriation. If so, they are going to make all the required preparations.

If the one that died isn’t coated by insurance coverage, you have to to nominate a world funeral director your self.

The repatriation course of normally takes 7 to 10 days.

Bringing the ashes house

If you select native cremation and want to take the ashes again to the UK, that is additionally doable. Check with the airline about particular restrictions or necessities, resembling whether or not you’ll be able to carry the ashes as hand baggage. When leaving Spain with human ashes you have to to:

present the certificates of cremation

fill in an ordinary customs kind while you arrive house

observe native guidelines about departing with human ashes

Retrieve belongings

Personal belongings discovered on the one that died on the time of loss of life are handed to the police if the household isn’t current.

If you select to repatriate, ask the native funeral director to gather all private belongings from the police or court docket and ship them along with the one that died.

If there’s an investigation into the loss of life, clothes could also be retained as proof and won’t be returned till the court docket case is completed.

Find a translator

If you want a translator that can assist you perceive the knowledge from native authorities and get paperwork translated, you could find a listing of official English translators here.

Cancel a passport

To keep away from identification fraud, the passport of the one that died needs to be cancelled. To do that, you’ll have to seek the advice of with the suitable consulate or embassy.

Bear in thoughts that should you plan to repatriate the one that died to your private home nation, you should still want their passport to do that.

Who pays for the funeral companies in Spain?

These are both paid for by the household, by the one that died if that they had a funeral plan or an insurance coverage firm, or the property pays utilizing funds within the account of the deceased.

How a lot does a funeral value in Spain?

The whole value to anticipate for the funeral companies is between €2500 and €4500.