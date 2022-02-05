Healthy And Yummy Chole Tikki Burger Recipe, Shared By Sanjeev Kapoor

Want the goodness of a nutritious diet and the style of junk meals rolled into one? Why not attempt a chickpea tikki burger? On one hand, chickpeas or chana are stuffed with protein and can provide your vitality increase for the day. On the opposite hand, fried tikkis stuffed inside burger buns can provide your tastebuds the aid it wants from bland meals. Tikki burgers are rising to develop into of probably the most endorsed consolation meals in India. So, let’s give it a wholesome twist with greens, chickpeas and a complete lot of Indian spices. Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared the recipe of chole tikki burger on his Instagram deal with.

Also Read: Watch: This Spicy Aloo Tikki Burger Screams Indulgence (Recipe Video Inside)

Ingredients wanted for chole tikki:

Chickpeas, 1.5 cups, boiled

Potatoes, 2 items, boiled

Cottage cheese, 1/4 cup

Pomegranate seeds powder, 2 tsp

Onion, 1 piece, finely diced

Green chillies, 1-2 items, chopped

Ginger paste, 1 tsp

Garlic paste, 1 tsp

Red chilli powder, 2 tsp

Coriander powder, 1 tsp

Salt to style

Garam masala powder, 1 tsp

Cumin powder, 1/2 tsp

Chaat masala

Coriander, 2 tbsps, finely chopped

Mint leaves, 2 tbsps, finely chopped

Lemon, 1/2 piece

Bread crumbs, 1/2 cup

Hot coal items

Oil, 1/2 tsp

Ingredients for yogurt chutney:

Thick yogurt, 1/4 cup, chilled

Roasted cumin powder, 1 pinch

Green chutney, 1 tbsp

Ingredients for burger dressing:

Green capsicum, 1 piece, thinly sliced

Tomato, 1 piece, thinly sliced

Carrot, 1 piece, thinly sliced

Onion, 1 piece, thinly sliced

Red chilli powder, 1/4 tsp

Lemon, 1/2 piece

Procedure:

Crush the boiled chickpeas to a rough and crumbly paste. Add the boiled potatoes and different tikki elements. Mash them collectively. Mix bread crumbs with this tikki dough. Place a bowl of sizzling coal items on the middle of the dough and pour oil into it to let it smoke. Cover the plate and put aside for 4-5 minutes to permit the coal smoke to infuse into the dough. Prepare the yogurt chutney with chilled yogurt, cumin powder and inexperienced chutney. Uncover the tikki dough. Roll the dough into tikki-shaped flattened balls. Deep fry the tikkis. Toast the burger buns in butter. Spread the yogurt chutney on a burger slice. Then place the tikki. Put a slice of cheese over the tikki. Top it with the vegetable combine. Spread the yoghurt chutney on the opposite burger slice and put it on high.

Here is the video:

Enjoy this scrumptious snack with potato chips on the facet.

