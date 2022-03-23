Healthy Athletes Gives Xu Better Footing for Sports, Life

Xu has all the time been able to strive—even when issues get powerful. He was born with cerebral palsy, so typically it took him just a little longer to achieve his progress milestones. But Xu, who was born in Inner Mongolia, did not hand over.

He additionally had some foot and leg issues, together with left clubfoot, proper foot malformation, and different points associated to the uneven size of his legs. But he did not hand over.

It took him till age 7 to learn to stroll, however he did it!

Still, there have been issues along with his power, stability, and security when strolling. Surgery helped, however extra leg issues developed as he continued to develop. Just climbing stairs was tough, even harmful. He needed to maintain tightly to the handrail going up or down. Even as he grew older, there was no probability that he would be capable to stroll outdoors by himself.

Eventually, Xu discovered Special Olympics and commenced to play table tennis, plus different actions. At one occasion, he attended a Special Olympics China Healthy Athletes screening in Nanjing. At the Fit Feet screening, Xu was seen by a health care provider who understood extreme foot well being points AND knew how one can work with sufferers with intellectual disabilities. Xu was given an pressing referral to the China Rehabilitation Research institute. There, he went by detailed biomechanical evaluations of his decrease limbs. After a lot work and examine, a pair of custom-made foot orthotics had been created for Xu. This made all of the distinction.

Doctors—and everybody else—may see Xu’s apparent gait enhancements with the brand new orthotics. He now not must clutch the handrail going up and down the steps; he may even stroll outdoors independently! His sports activities abilities have additionally quickly improved. He competed in China’s current Special Olympics National Games—and everybody was so comfortable to see Xu stroll effectively and transfer in confidence, after so many optimistic adjustments in his life!