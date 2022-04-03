Healy stars as Australia thump England to win Women’s World Cup | Sport

Australia, led by a elegant 170 from Alyssa Healy, rewrote the document books to beat a valiant England by 71 runs within the Women’s World Cup remaining in Christchurch on Sunday.

Australia amassed a frightening 356 for 5 however the defending champions England, confronted with a document goal, stored up the run price however ran out of wickets to be dismissed for 285 within the forty fourth over, with Nat Sciver unbeaten on 148.

The victory continued Australia’s dominance of the 50-over format with their seventh title from 12 World Cups and prolonged their one-day worldwide document to 38 wins from 39 matches over the previous 4 years.

Against England, they misplaced the toss however nothing else.

England captain Heather Knight put Australia into bat, noting her aspect had bowled “outstandingly well” at Hagley Oval, however Australian openers Perry and Rachael Haynes weren’t listening.

They confirmed endurance, scoring a sedate 26 off the primary eight overs earlier than Healey went on the rampage, paying the bowlers no respect as she pounded all factors of the boundary with 26 fours.

Her 170, off simply 138 deliveries, was the very best rating in a girls’s or males’s World Cup remaining, the very best rating on this match and contributed to her match document of 509 runs, eclipsing the 497 set by Haynes earlier in the identical innings.

The Healy and Haynes 160-run opening stand was a document partnership for any wicket in a World Cup remaining.

England might have claimed each wickets within the twenty first over, with Australia nonetheless within the 90s, when Healy and Haynes have been dropped off the bowling of Kate Cross.

It took Australia 22.2 overs to deliver up their first 100, 13 extra overs for the second hundred however simply 9 overs for the third, helped by England returning to the poor fielding which had plagued their begin to the World Cup once they misplaced their first three video games.

When Haynes went for 68, Beth Mooney joined Healy in a 156-run partnership earlier than Healy’s extraordinary innings ended within the forty sixth over when she missed an Anya Shrubsole supply exterior off stump and was stumped.

Mooney rapidly adopted for 62 as Australia misplaced 4 wickets in a push for runs over the past 4 overs, with Elysse Perry ending not out 17 after coming in at quantity seven on her return from harm.

Anya Shrubsole was the one England bowler to carry out with credit score with three for 46 off her 10 overs — the figures inflated by the ultimate over which price 15 runs.

England made a decided effort to remain inside attain of the required run price, however have been hampered by wickets falling at common intervals.

Sciver’s 148 was the second highest rating in a Women’s World Cup remaining, however the subsequent greatest for England was 27 by opener Tammy Beaumont.

For Australia, Jess Jonassen took three for 57 and Alana King completed with three for 64.