Heard ‘absolutely not’ able to pay Depp $10.4 million in damages: Lawyer

Actress Amber Heard is unable to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp greater than $10 million in damages, her lawyer mentioned Thursday, after a US jury took the side of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star in a bitter defamation trial.

The prolonged, high-profile televised courtroom battle ended Wednesday, when a seven-person jury discovered that Depp and Heard had defamed one another, however weighed in way more strongly with Depp.

The jury awarded him $10.35 million in damages, in distinction with $2 million awarded to Heard.

Asked on NBC’s TODAY present if Heard will be capable to pay up, her legal professional Elaine Bredehoft answered: “Oh no, absolutely not.”

She added that Heard needs to enchantment the decision.

The 58-year-old Depp, who misplaced a libel case in opposition to The Sun tabloid in London in 2020 for calling him a “wife-beater,” celebrated the break up verdict within the case as a victory whereas Heard mentioned she was “heart-broken.”

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 by which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The Texas-born Heard, who had a starring function in “Aquaman,” didn’t title Depp within the piece, however he sued her for implying he was a home abuser and sought $50 million in damages.

The 36-year-old Heard countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who informed the Daily Mail her abuse claims had been a “hoax.”

Bredehoft mentioned Depp’s authorized crew labored to “demonize” Heard and suppressed essential proof within the trial, stopping the jurors from inspecting proof of Depp’s alleged abuse.

“A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused,” she mentioned.

The lawyer mentioned the ruling bodes ailing for the MeToo motion and can discourage ladies from reporting sexual harassment and abuse.

“It’s a horrible message,” Bredehoft mentioned. “It’s a significant setback, because that’s exactly what it means.”

“Unless you pull out your phone and you video your spouse or your significant other beating you, effectively you won’t be believed.”

For his half, Depp welcomed the decision, saying “The jury gave me my life back.”

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun,” Depp mentioned in a press release.

