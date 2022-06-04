Heard-Depp trial is a reality TV check for #MeToo
Who’s afraid of the #MeToo motion? Or perhaps the query ought to be, who’s the #MeToo motion afraid of?
The jury’s discovering on behalf of Johnny Depp within the defamation trial introduced by the actor in opposition to ex-wife Amber Heard for characterising herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse” has been hailed because the loss of life of the #MeToo motion. But if #MeToo means an computerized discovering in favour of girls, it’s useless already and easily ready for a case clear sufficient to finish the motion for good.
As I too watched commentary of the trial unfold, a line from Edward Albee’s 1962 masterpiece Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolfe? got here to thoughts: “And the west, encumbered by crippling alliances, and hardened with a morality too rigid to accommodate itself to the swing of events, must…..eventually…..fall.”
It is a really trendy phenomenon that “reality TV”, or on this case the real-life drama of a televised trial, has changed the nice creative expositions on human frailty executed by playwrights similar to Albee. It can be a contemporary phenomenon that with out the space of fictionalisation, we find yourself incapable of exploring the roiling turmoil of humanity. Indeed, moderately than utilizing artwork as a method to look at our flaws, we now modify, cancel or in any other case wreak vengeance on it for attitudes we now not need to come clean with.
This is crippling society’s capability to take care of actuality. Because even a play written greater than half a century in the past offers a profound perception into modernity. When the character George ends act two of Albee’s most well-known work by studying the road from a historical past e-book about “morality too rigid to accommodate itself”, he’s concurrently telling the viewers one thing concerning the complexity of his damaging and co-dependent conjugal relationship with Martha, and about an absolutism which threatens to destroy society.
Loading
Despite the sense that the general public nature of the Heard-Depp trial has given us some particular perception into their marriage, the reality is, we all know subsequent to nothing for certain concerning the noxious dynamics which swirled between the individuals, apart from the image they select to color of it now that it’s over. Instead, voyeuristic interpretations are mainly knowledgeable by private prejudices, fears and experiences.
The public response has been polarised to the purpose of absurdity. Amber Heard has been the topic of sustained and harsh abuse on the web. As a outcome, victims of home violence have expressed considerations that the discovering in opposition to Heard will trigger girls to hesitate earlier than coming ahead, fearing that they’ll danger being handled in the identical means.
Their fears are justified. The assaults on Heard may have made it more durable for ladies, particularly girls concerned with high-profile males, to return ahead to report home abuse.