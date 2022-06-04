Heard-Depp trial is a reality TV check for #MeToo

Who’s afraid of the #MeToo motion? Or perhaps the query ought to be, who’s the #MeToo motion afraid of?

The jury’s discovering on behalf of Johnny Depp within the defamation trial introduced by the actor in opposition to ex-wife Amber Heard for characterising herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse” has been hailed because the loss of life of the #MeToo motion. But if #MeToo means an computerized discovering in favour of girls, it’s useless already and easily ready for a case clear sufficient to finish the motion for good.

As I too watched commentary of the trial unfold, a line from Edward Albee’s 1962 masterpiece Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolfe? got here to thoughts: “And the west, encumbered by crippling alliances, and hardened with a morality too rigid to accommodate itself to the swing of events, must…..eventually…..fall.”

The poisonous fallout from Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard’s marriage was performed out in court docket. Credit:AP

It is a really trendy phenomenon that “reality TV”, or on this case the real-life drama of a televised trial, has changed the nice creative expositions on human frailty executed by playwrights similar to Albee. It can be a contemporary phenomenon that with out the space of fictionalisation, we find yourself incapable of exploring the roiling turmoil of humanity. Indeed, moderately than utilizing artwork as a method to look at our flaws, we now modify, cancel or in any other case wreak vengeance on it for attitudes we now not need to come clean with.