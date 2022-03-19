‘Heart of the Community’ Stolen: Search On For 73-Year-Old Veterans Memorial Taken From South St. Paul Cemetery

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The search is on for a lacking Veteran’s Memorial Marker allegedly stolen from Oak Hill Cemetery in South St. Paul.

Installed in 1949, the plaque has served as an emblem of service displayed by the over 400 veterans buried there.

“It’s simply been an actual supply of satisfaction to have names which might be central to South St. Paul, mentioned Lauri Flatley, who has led a volunteer effort to revive grave markers on the cemetery during the last two years.

“There is so much pride in this community for what we did. To see in that instant, this key part has been there since the beginning is gone for no reason that we can understand, it didn’t make any sense,” she mentioned.

“It hurt,” mentioned Iraq War Veteran and VFW Post 295 Commander Terry Pieper. “It’s that sentimental value. It’s what it represented. You get a chance to walk through here and see these headstones. World War I, World War II, Korea, then they’ve got their spouses beside them too. They all sacrificed.”

VETERANS MEMORIAL STOLEN: This marker, put in at Oak Hill Cemetery in South St Paul in 1949, is supposed to commemorate the lives of the 400+ veterans and their households buried there. This week, volunteers say it was stolen. What’d they’d do to get it again, tonight on @WCCO. pic.twitter.com/4xrAxgejea — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) March 19, 2022

Pieper and Flately say they first observed the brass marker, which is sort of three toes lengthy and two toes vast, was lacking earlier this week. They have filed a report with South St. Paul Police, however say thus far, they’ve had no luck. The two say if the marker was stolen, it was seemingly for scrap steel.

“It’s scrap to you, it probably doesn’t mean anything to you,” Pieper mentioned. “It’s a couple of bucks. To us, it’s more than that.”

“What they have is the heart of this community,” Flatley mentioned. “This is something that reminds all of us and ties us and anchors us to a generation of heroes, of servicemen and women who’ve given everything they had for the betterment of all of us.”

Flatley and Pieper say anybody with info on the marker’s whereabouts ought to name South St. Paul Police at 651-554-3300, or contact VFW Post 295 at 651-455-1505.

“If you’ve heard anything, seen anything, give it back. That’s all we want, is for it to be back where it rightfully belongs,” Flatley mentioned.