“Heart Wrenching”: Boy Collects Coins At Father’s Razed Shop In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

The eight-year-old boy gathering cash in Jahangirpuri.

The photograph of a boy gathering piles from rubble in Jahangirpuri in Delhi, the place bulldozers demolished buildings, has moved the web. The boy, believed to be eight, additionally collected some tetra packs from his father’s demolished juice store on Wednesday.

The photograph has been posted on Twitter and varied different social media platforms, with individuals tagging handles of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Police.

What occurred in Jahangirpuri?

Bulldozers had been despatched to the northern Delhi locality on Wednesday, days after communal violence within the space. They tore down a number of concrete and short-term buildings as a part of the anti-encroachment drive launched by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

In the operation, which continued for about two hours, a number of outlets had been pulled down amid scene of chaos.

A vendor whose store was amongst these razed by NDMC bulldozers told tNDTV that it was allotted to him by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 1977 and he saved pleading earlier than the officers however no one listened to him.

Supreme Court’s intervention

The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to cease the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed buildings of Muslim riots accused had been razed.

The prime courtroom had ordered that established order needs to be maintained, however the demolition continued even after the order.

The courtroom additionally mentioned it could take a severe view of the demolition that was carried out even after its order was communicated to the NDMC mayor.

The Supreme Court later ordered a two-week-long keep on the demolition drive.

What NDMC says?

The NDMC claimed that he demolition drive was carried out after an order from the Delhi High Court. But, after Supreme Court’s intervention, the civic physique’s mayor Raja Iqbal Singh mentioned they won’t conduct the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri.

He, nonetheless, asserted that anti-encroachment drives will proceed in different areas underneath its jurisdiction.