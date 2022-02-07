‘Heartbreaking’: Belgians forced to fork out more for their cherished fries

Belgians are having to fork out extra for his or her favorite snack – fries, or fried potato sticks – due to rising power, commodity and labour prices, write Bart Biesemans, Marine Strauss @StraussMarine and Johnny Cotton.

Belgium is the world’s largest exporter of fries and different frozen potato merchandise, with 5.3 million tonnes of potatoes processed per yr and despatched to prospects in additional than 160 nations.

“Fries being such an important product for Belgium, of course, emotionally when you have an increase of 10 or 20 cents a portion it’s heartbreaking, much more than a washing machine or a pair of shoes,” Bernard Lefevre, president of the nationwide union of makers of potato fries, instructed Reuters TV.

As effectively as larger power costs, that are affecting households and companies nearly in every single place, Belgians are having to deal with a ban on single-use plastic forks and plates historically used when consuming fries.

“We need gas to make fries… But you can’t fry fries with a candle,” stated Lefevre, who expects costs to rise by about 10% within the coming months, after two years of little change.

The coronavirus pandemic has additionally induced shortages of sauces together with mayonnaise, seen by Belgians as a should when consuming their fries.

For Bertrand Balasi, who serves fries from his kiosk in an outdated tram in Brussels, the worth rises are inevitable.

“There are increases in prices of lots of things – be it of fat, of potatoes, energy. So even though we know the price of fries is symbolic we might have to raise them to be able to keep selling a quality product,” Balasi instructed Reuters TV.

