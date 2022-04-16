Hearts book Scottish Cup final berth

Hearts are by way of to their third Scottish Cup closing in 4 years after holding off a 10-man Hibernian 2-1 at Hampden Park.

Strikes from ahead Ellis Simms and defender Stephen Kingsley propelled the Jambos right into a two-goal lead inside 21 minutes, earlier than Hibs midfielder Chris Cadden decreased the deficit quickly after.

In a feisty encounter, Hibs midfielder Joe Newell was despatched off within the sixty fourth minute for choosing up the second of two yellow playing cards for a foul on Peter Haring.

The Easter Road males gave it their all however the Tynecastle facet, who had beat their Edinburgh rivals 3-1 within the Scottish Premiership final week, once more emerged victors.

Hearts misplaced to Celtic in each the 2019 and 2020 finals and they’ll face both Ange Postecoglou’s males or Rangers who play within the different semi-final on Sunday.