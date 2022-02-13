Heat advisory continues across Southern California for Super Bowl weekend

Football followers streaming into L.A. from frozen corners of the nation this weekend for the Super Bowl — and a break from the climate again dwelling — ought to discover a lot to cheer about.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday afternoon are anticipated to be within the excessive 80s throughout the Southland, with the mercury hovering round 80 levels at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

The National Weather Service has issued a warmth advisory for the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley and the L.A. County coasts that extends till 6 p.m. on Sunday. Temperatures are anticipated to achieve as excessive as 90 within the afternoons, so the climate service is reminding individuals to drink loads of water, put on gentle clothes and take frequent breaks within the shade.

In addition, a wind advisory is in impact till 2 p.m. Saturday for northern components of the San Fernando Valley, with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts as much as 40 mph anticipated. The climate service warned the wind can ship unsecured objects flying and make driving troublesome, particularly for high-profile autos.

Temperatures are anticipated to drop considerably as soon as the Super Bowl revelers head dwelling, plummeting into the 60s with a slight likelihood of rain on Tuesday.