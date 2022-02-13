Heat Hold Off Irving’s Charge, Hand Nets 11th Straight Loss

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 factors and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a livid rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night time.

Irving scored 20 of his 29 factors within the fourth quarter to assist the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit earlier than dropping their eleventh straight recreation.

Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left lower Miami’s result in 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and a chance to tie or take the lead. But Kyle Lowry stole Thomas’ move, dribbled downcourt and located P.J. Tucker, who obtained fouled and transformed his photographs to safe Miami’s fifth consecutive win.

Duncan Robinson completed with 17 factors and hit 6-of-10 3-pointers, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro every scored 13 and Lowry had 13 factors and 6 assists for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat.

Thomas had 22 factors and Kessler Edwards completed with 13 for the Nets.

The Heat stretched a six-point lead at halftime with a 16-3 spurt to start out the third interval. Eight factors from Adebayo and Robinson’s two 3-pointers keyed the run. Dewayne Dedmon break up two free throws with 1:53 remaining within the quarter, giving Miami its largest lead at 89-68.

Former league MVP Kevin Durant just lately started exercises in hopes of returning to the Nets lineup. Durant has been sidelined since his spraining left knee in a recreation towards New Orleans Jan. 15.

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, acquired by the Nets with Ben Simmons within the commerce for James Harden, nonetheless haven’t been cleared to play.

TIP-INS

Nets: Thomas has scored 20 factors or extra in 4 consecutive video games. … C/F LaMarcus Aldridge (left ankle sprain) missed his seventh straight.

Heat: Miami is 19-6 vs. East at dwelling and 23-12 general. …. The successful streak coincides with Lowry’s return. He missed 9 video games due to private causes. … F Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) sat out.

HOME AT LAST

The just lately accomplished six-game street slate has positioned the Heat towards a positive dwelling stretch to conclude the common season. Beginning with Saturday’s recreation towards Brooklyn, Miami will play 17 of its ultimate 26 at dwelling. And the longest street journey remaining is a three-game set at Boston, Chicago and Toronto March 30-April 3.

UP NEXT

Nets: host Sacramento on Monday.

Heat: host Dallas on Tuesday.

