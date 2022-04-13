Heat of the moment: Changing climate shaped human evolution for 2 million years
Professor Michael Petraglia, director of Griffith University’s Australia Research Centre for Human Evolution, was not concerned within the analysis straight however wrote an accompanying dialogue paper.
He mentioned the analysis gave the clearest image but of the place and when human species unfold throughout the globe.
“These environments were constantly changing and hominins are constantly reacting to that as well,” he mentioned.
“They’re moving, they’re adapting, or they’re even going extinct when environments ‘turn off’ – there’s extinction events, contraction of populations in times when habitats were not conducive.”
Petraglia famous most recognized hominin information got here from websites in Europe, with important however fewer websites in Africa and solely a scattering of different websites throughout the remainder of the world.
He mentioned that was the results of “a hundred years of European-focused research”, which meant even information out of Africa, the place people have been believed to have first advanced, was patchier than it ought to be.
But he mentioned that meant that there was nonetheless huge areas the place discoveries about humanity’s historic origins have been ready to be rediscovered.
“In the maps they produced, there are habitats where there are gaps, the habitat suggests it would support hominins, but no fossils have been discovered there – yet,” he mentioned.
“So this work gives us good hints about where we should be looking next for archaeological sites.”