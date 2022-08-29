Heat wave forecast to hit Southern California just in time for Labor Day weekend

Temperatures are anticipated to hit triple digits in some areas of Southern California this week as a warmth wave envelops the area — simply in time for Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to be an oppressive 10 to fifteen levels above common beginning Wednesday and lasting by means of Sept. 5, in keeping with Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The mercury is predicted to hit the mid-90s in downtown L.A., and vary from 100 to 110 levels within the San Fernando and Antelope valleys throughout this era. At the identical time, humidity ranges are anticipated to drop considerably, rising the danger of fireplace hazard.

“This is our hottest time of year,” Wofford stated. “When we get big heat waves, this is very typically when we would see them.”

Sunday was a cooler-than-normal August day within the Southland, with temperatures ranging within the mid- to excessive 70s. But the temporary reprieve from the warmth is more likely to be damaged by a robust high-pressure system transferring into the Southwest early this week.

“We also have a much weaker on-shore flow,” Wofford stated, “which normally brings us a cool sea breeze.”