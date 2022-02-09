Heather McDonald shares video of the moment she collapsed, fractured skull

Heather McDonald has shared the scary footage from the second she collapsed on stage and fractured her cranium.

The former “Chelsea Lately” comic, 51, had been doing a stand-up bit about how she efficiently managed to keep away from contracting COVID-19 when she fainted in entrance of the viewers in Tempe, Ariz.

“Clearly, Jesus loves me the most. Seriously. So nice, so nice,” she joked proper earlier than hitting the ground.

Perhaps it was a message from the large man?

Ever a comic, McDonald captioned the wild video, “I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show at the @tempeimprov What do you think caused it? #karma #Jesus #comedy #juicyscoop #standup #covid.”

As Page Six beforehand reported, the “Juicy Scoop” podcast host ended up within the emergency room following the incident Saturday evening.

“So I’m in the emergency room. I look weird. I’m so so so so sorry,” she shared in an Instagram Stories video filmed from her hospital mattress. “I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy.”

“You can see my eye, I fell on my eye,” she continued, displaying off her bruises. “I cannot believe this happened. I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show.”

She concluded by promising, “Tempe, I will be back. I’ve never, ever fainted in my life.”

McDonald was on the second evening of a three-show stint in Arizona. She is slated to take the stage in Los Angeles subsequent month.