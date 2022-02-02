Heatwave in south-east Queensland continues
Queensland is about to swelter with a second day of sizzling climate after temperatures soared in a single day and storms led to greater than 20,000 properties with out energy.
BOM meteorologist Harry Clark advised ABC on Wednesday the minimal temperature in a single day was 25.3 levels however felt like 33 levels.
He stated Queensland has been hit by sizzling temperatures in addition to transient however intense storms south of Brisbane.
“It looks like, based on some picture images we received, we did see a brief tornado occur in the Browns Plain region during yesterday afternoon, and it did leave a bit of damage,” he stated.
“We did see further thunderstorms develop west of Ipswich.”
He stated localised rainfall of greater than 50 to 70 millimetres in about one hour occurred in some locations.
Mr Clark stated Queenslanders ought to count on related temperatures on Wednesday, with potential storms.
The SES had acquired greater than 70 requires assist in the Logan space since Tuesday evening.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman stated individuals skilled harm to roofs whereas different calls have been due to broken powerlines and bushes falling down.