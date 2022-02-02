Heatwave in south-east Queensland continues

Queensland is about to swelter with a second day of sizzling climate after temperatures soared in a single day and storms led to greater than 20,000 properties with out energy.

BOM meteorologist Harry Clark advised ABC on Wednesday the minimal temperature in a single day was 25.3 levels however felt like 33 levels.

Queenslanders are bracing themselves for one more scorcher of a day. Credit:PA

He stated Queensland has been hit by sizzling temperatures in addition to transient however intense storms south of Brisbane.

“It looks like, based on some picture images we received, we did see a brief tornado occur in the Browns Plain region during yesterday afternoon, and it did leave a bit of damage,” he stated.