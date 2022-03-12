Heavy fighting leaves much of Volnovakha in ruins

Much of the jap Ukrainian city of Volnovakha lay in ruins on Friday after heavy preventing between Ukrainian troops and separatist forces supported by Russia.

Residential buildings and streets had been destroyed by artillery hearth as separatist forces captured the city.

The remaining residents of the city, which is with out water and electrical energy, had been making fires of their courtyards to heat up and to warmth water.

A Russian bombing induced intensive harm within the village of Baryshivka, about 50 kilometres east of Kyiv, on Friday.

No casualties had been reported and residents mentioned nobody was injured.

A constructing internet hosting a restaurant and an previous cinema was largely broken, and home windows of close by homes had all their home windows and doorways shattered.

An AP reporter on the scene noticed some Ukrainian army automobiles within the proximity of the blast web site, in what gave the impression to be a Ukrainian army base, but it surely stays unclear in the event that they had been the goal.

Ukrainian army didn’t report any casualties within the space.

Russia’s warfare on Ukraine is now in its third week, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized bringing in “volunteer” fighters from the Middle East and elsewhere to hitch the battle.

Ukraine says 100,000 individuals had been evacuated over the previous two days in a complete of seven cities within the north and heart of the nation.

More evacuations are anticipated, although repeated makes an attempt to achieve the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol within the south have failed amid continued Russian shelling.