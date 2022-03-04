Heavy fighting to the north-west of Kyiv continues: UK

Heavy combating to the north-west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has continued Friday, that has extremely seemingly included renewed combating round Hostomel Airfield, Britain stated in an intelligence replace on Friday.

“This is near the front end of the Russian column on the outskirts of the city. The column has made little discernible progress in over four days,” it stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier, a US defense official stated that Ukraine nonetheless has a “significant majority” of its army plane obtainable 9 days after Russian forces began their invasion of the nation.

Vastly outmatched by Russia’s army, when it comes to uncooked numbers and firepower, the truth that Ukraine’s personal air drive continues to be flying and its air defenses are nonetheless deemed to be viable has shocked army consultants.

Read extra:

US Embassy in Ukraine calls nuclear power plant attack ‘war crime’

The Kremlin calls on Russians to ‘unite’ around Putin

NATO rejects calls for no-fly zone over Ukraine