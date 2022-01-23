Heavy gunfire heard in Burkina Faso barracks, government denies army takeover







Heavy arms hearth on the capital Ouagadougou’s Sangoule Lamizana camp, which homes the military’s basic employees and a jail whose inmates embrace troopers concerned in a failed 2015 coup try, started no less than as early as 5:00 a.m. (midnight ET), a Reuters reporter mentioned.

The reporter later noticed troopers firing into the air within the camp. A witness additionally reported gunfire at a army camp in Kaya, round 100 kilometers north of Ouagadougou.

Burkina Faso’s authorities confirmed gunfire at some army camps however denied stories on social media that the military had seized energy.

“Information on social networks suggests a takeover by the army. The government, while confirming gunfire at certain barracks, denies this information and calls on the population to remain calm,” authorities spokesman Alkassoum Maiga mentioned in an announcement.

Governments in West and Central Africa are on excessive alert for coups after profitable putsches over the previous 18 months in Mali and Guinea. The army additionally took over in Chad final yr after President Idriss Deby died on the battlefield. Burkinabe authorities arrested a dozen troopers earlier this month on suspicion of conspiring in opposition to the federal government. The arrests adopted a shake-up throughout the military’s management in December, which some analysts noticed as an effort by President Roch Kabore to shore up his help throughout the army. Rising violence within the West African nation by Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State killed over 2,000 individuals final yr, prompting violent road protests in November calling for Kabore to step down. Additional demonstrations have been deliberate for Saturday, however the authorities banned them and the police intervened to disperse the a whole bunch of people that tried to assemble in Ouagadougou. The authorities has suspended cell web service on a number of events, and the tense scenario in November led the U.N. particular envoy to West Africa to warn in opposition to any army takeover. Among the inmates on the Sangoule Lamizana camp jail is General Gilbert Diendere, who was a high ally of Burkina Faso’s former president, Blaise Compaore. Compaore was overthrown in a 2014 rebellion. Diendere led a failed coup try the next yr in opposition to the transitional authorities. He was sentenced in 2019 to twenty years in jail. He can also be at the moment on trial in reference to the killing of Compaore’s predecessor, Thomas Sankara, throughout a coup in 1987.





