Heavy Losses Leave Russia Short of Its Goal, U.S. Officials Say

WASHINGTON — The staggeringly excessive charge of Russian casualties in Ukraine implies that President Vladimir V. Putin might not have the ability to obtain considered one of his key struggle targets: seizing all the jap area of the nation this yr, officers within the Biden administration and navy consultants say.

With 500 Russian troops killed or wounded every single day, in response to the newest estimate by American intelligence and navy officers, Russia’s war effort has decelerated to a grinding slog, the officers mentioned.

Russia’s glacial tempo within the east has been additional stymied by the arrival of American multiple-launch rocket systems, which have allowed Ukrainian troops to take again some territory and made it tougher for Russian troopers to succeed in different areas.