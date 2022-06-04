Heavy police presence at stadium after Champions League final debacle

Security was heavy on the Stade de France on Friday forward of the France-Denmark soccer match in Paris.

French authorities beefed up safety for the UEFA Nations League Group 1 match with riot police and mounted items, following chaotic scenes on the Champions League last final week.

Police numbers have been elevated each across the Parisian stadium and at prepare stations which have been braced for some 80,000 individuals.

This time there have been no incidents. However, followers who went to the sport have been cautious.

“Well, we were a little afraid, and it’s true that we, as a family, were more afraid for our little one,” stated Lydie Humez, a French fan. “But we told ourselves that security would be restored and that the same mistake wouldn’t be made twice.”

Sunday’s the Champions League last between Liverpool and Real Madrid become a debacle as police fired tear gasoline on Liverpool followers hemmed in across the stadium, and scuffles broke out between followers and locals.

French Interoir Minister Gerald Darmanin blamed the choas on ticket scams, though he has since admitted the occasion may “clearly” have been higher organised.

More than 2,000 police have been drafted in for Friday’s match, with 665 officers devoted to policing the movement of individuals on the stadium and defending supporters from assaults.

Some 1,000 safety workers, barely lower than final week, have been out there to hold out checks, whereas the variety of plain-clothed officers to stop supporters from being targetted by thieves was considerably elevated.

Quite a few Liverpool supporters have claimed that some teams of locals tried to rob them through the dysfunction.

Spectators on the France vs. Denmark sport have been reassured by the heavy police presence.

“Our plans were about to get cancelled because we didn’t know how to get away from the stadium afterward,” defined Danish fan, Nina Gade.

“So we prepared to go to a hotel nearby and just stay there for the night. But now, we see all the police, all over, and in the metro, and now we will take the metro back to our own hotel.”

The solely upset for Paris was that Denmark beat France 2-1.

The French workforce head to Croatia on Monday and Denmark will head to Austria for his or her subsequent matches within the UEFA Nations League.