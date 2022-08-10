Heavy rain alert for several states: IMD

An atmospheric despair over coastal Odisha is prone to trigger heavy rainfall over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and the Western Ghats in Maharashtra on Wednesday and Thursday, India Meteorological Department warned on Tuesday.

“Extremely heavy rain will continue over central India in the next 2-3 days, as the depression moves west-northwestwards across central India up to Gujarat and the Konkan region,” mentioned M Mohapatra, director normal of IMD.

“The Konkan region is already recording extremely heavy and widespread rain as winds from Arabian Sea have strengthened due to the low pressure system over Odisha.”

The climate bureau on Tuesday issued a red alert for central India, stretching from Odisha to Maharashtra and Goa, and an orange alert for the area on Wednesday. These warnings are for native authorities to take motion to forestall disasters because of excessive rainfall.

The monsoon trough, a stretch of low stress space from Pakistan to West Bengal, is energetic and mendacity south of its common place, the climate workplace mentioned, which signifies heavy rainfall over central India.

A low-pressure space over coastal Odisha and northwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly west-northwestwards and developed right into a despair that lay centred about 70km north-northwest of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, the company mentioned.

“With the intensification of the low-pressure area, we can expect intense rainfall over central India,” mentioned Ananda Das, in-charge of cyclones at IMD.