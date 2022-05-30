Heavy rain causes deadly weekend in northeast Brazil

An extra 56 persons are lacking and no less than 25 are injured, Brazil’s Minister of Regional Development Daniel Ferreira mentioned on Sunday.

More than 3,900 individuals have additionally misplaced their houses as a consequence of devastating downpours, Ferreira added.

Some of the deaths have been brought on by landslides within the larger Recife space, mentioned the Pernambuco civil protection, which has urged residents dwelling in excessive threat areas to hunt shelter elsewhere.