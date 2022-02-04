Heavy rain expected in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend, disaster teams on high alert | News24

Brace your self for heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal. (Getty Images)

Disaster administration groups in KwaZulu-Natal are on excessive alert as disruptive heavy rain is anticipated on the weekend.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warns that thundershowers are anticipated to have an effect on giant components of the province.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, mentioned some areas had already skilled heavy rains and had been being intently monitored by catastrophe administration groups.

“We appeal to communities to exercise extreme caution as the inclement weather conditions could lead to disruptive rainfall, which could result in flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of affected communities, possible damage to roads and bridges, and poor driving conditions,” he mentioned.

SAWS mentioned an intense tropical cyclone – Batsirai – had simply handed to the north of Reunion and Mauritius.

“Over South Africa, there has been a band of thundershowers over the western interior of the country earlier this week. These thundershowers are as a result of tropical moisture being drawn down from the tropics into South Africa,” SAWS mentioned in an announcement.

The showers had been prone to be heavy in locations, particularly alongside the east coast and adjoining inside on Saturday.

Provincial catastrophe administration groups would monitor areas vulnerable to weather-related incidents – however SAWS emphasised that the KZN climate situations weren’t linked to Batsirai.

