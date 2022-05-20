Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Gurgaon Brings Relief From Scorching Heat

New Delhi:

Heavy rains in components of Delhi at present offered a much-needed respite from the sweltering warmth within the nationwide capital. Isolated pockets obtained a heavy drizzle with robust winds, which in flip has introduced down the mercury and left a cool breeze within the aftermath.

The climate division has predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds on Saturday. Partly cloudy sky and rains are prone to hold the mercury in verify for the subsequent three to 4 days.